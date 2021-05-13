Caja to move ‘non-covid’ patients to private hospitals

QCOSTARICA – Caja patients with diseases other than covid-19 will be transferred to private hospitals, to make room for covid patients, through the “Urgent strategy for institutional expansion through collaboration with private hospitals.”

According to the information provided by the CCSS medical manager, Dr. Mario Ruiz, the transfer would be of patients with less complex cases, requiring hospitalizations of less than five days and with a negative test for SARS-CoV-2 taken in at least the last 48 hours.

The hospitalizations of patients with covid-19 reached the figure of 1,451 people in Caja hospitals this Tuesday afternoon; of them, 454 were in an intensive care bed. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health indicated 1,320 and 487, respectively in their daily epidemiological report.

- Advertisement -

According to the Caja, it would not include terminal, palliative or non-recoverable patients in the transfer plan, nor cancer patients, among others.