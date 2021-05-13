Wednesday 12 May 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Caja to move ‘non-covid’ patients to private hospitals

by Rico
18

QCOSTARICA – Caja patients with diseases other than covid-19 will be transferred to private hospitals, to make room for covid patients, through the “Urgent strategy for institutional expansion through collaboration with private hospitals.”

According to the information provided by the CCSS medical manager, Dr. Mario Ruiz, the transfer would be of patients with less complex cases, requiring hospitalizations of less than five days and with a negative test for SARS-CoV-2 taken in at least the last 48 hours.

The hospitalizations of patients with covid-19 reached the figure of 1,451 people in Caja hospitals this Tuesday afternoon; of them, 454 were in an intensive care bed. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health indicated 1,320 and 487, respectively in their daily epidemiological report.

- Advertisement -

According to the Caja, it would not include terminal, palliative or non-recoverable patients in the transfer plan, nor cancer patients, among others.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article3,173 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours; 26 deaths
Next articleHealth expands group 3 vaccination for people from 16 to 58 years
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Health expands group 3 vaccination for people from 16 to 58 years

QCOSTARICA - Adolescents of 16 and 17 years old with some...
Read more

3,173 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours; 26 deaths

QCOSTARICA - The country registered a new record of covid-19 infections...
Read more

MOST READ

Can scientists predict all of the ways the coronavirus will evolve?

World

The digital currencies that matter

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS (The Economist) Technological change is upending finance. Bitcoin has gone from being an obsession of anarchists to a $1trn asset class that...
Health

Today’s Covid News: 2,555 new cases on Wednesday; 1,123 in hospital

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Following a drop of new cases of covid-19 over the long weekend, the ugly head of the virus resurfaced on Wednesday with...
Trends

Keltner Channel Strategy Explained for Beginners

Carter Maddox -
The trading world is full of trading strategies that vary by assets, timeframes, and, of course, technical indicators. In this article, you will learn...
Health

Travel agencies estimate 10,000 Costa Ricans who will travel to the United Stares to be vaccinated

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The demand of Costa Ricans to go to get vaccinated against covid-19 in the United States increased strongly from Semana Santa, so...
Health

Government does not plan to announce expansion of restrictive measures

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado confirmed on Friday that it does not plan to announce the expansion of the restrictive measures that...
Reports

Covid vaccine passport, salvation or division?

Q Costa Rica -
EL UNIVERSAL Washington / Brussels - The desperation to reactivate economies, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, has prompted an idea: to create...
Today Costa Rica

The 20 best places to visit in Costa Rica

Rico -
LONELY PLANET - Costa Rica is famous for its lush coasts, biodiverse jungles, stunning waterfalls, and dramatic volcanoes – not to mention a mix...
HQ

San José is the queen province of street brawls

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Frequently the 911 emergency services receive calls reporting street brawls, "pleitos" in Spanish, and most are made from San José. And many...
Cuba

Cuba Ready to Join WHO-Led COVAX Facility, Ambassador to China Says

Q24N -
Q24N   - Cuba is ready to join the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Latin American country's ambassador to...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.