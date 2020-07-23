Thursday, 23 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Caja would have equine plasma treatment against Covid-19 in two weeks

The thousand packaged vials are being tested in a Costa Rica and US lab to verify if they are suitable for treating patients.

Rico
By Rico
0
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) In about two weeks, Costa Rica could already have the equine plasma that would be used to treat seriously ill patients with COVID-19.

In two weeks the batch would be delivered to the Caja to start clinical trials In the image Guillermo León, coordinator of the Industrial Division of the Clodomiro Picado Institute. La Republica

There are already a thousand packed vials, which have high concentrations of antibodies, relative to the plasma of convalescent patients, currently undergoing testing to determine if they are suitable for treating patients.

This is the quality control phase, which is considered the strictest stage of the process, since each formula is subjected to a series of rigorous analysis that includes a sterility test, which is vital to guarantee that the serum is safe before sending it to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

- paying the bills -

For this, the study is being carried out by the Pharmaceutical Analysis and Advisory Laboratory of the University of Costa Rica, which for more than 15 years has been working with the Ministry of Health in verifying that the medicines marketed in the country meet all the criteria of quality, safety, and efficacy.

“We are running the sterility test for two batches of equine immunoglobulins (the thousand vials). This quality test seeks to demonstrate the safety of the product in terms of verifying the absence of aerobic bacteria, fungi and yeasts. The test is very important because, if a product with some contamination is applied to the patient, it can produce a serious medical condition and endanger her life, “said Jeimy Blanco, coordinator of the Laboratory.

In addition, the vials are being analyzed by the level three biosecurity laboratory at George Mason University in Virginia, US.

If all of the above is satisfactorily completed, in about two weeks the batch would be sent to the Caja to undergo the clinical trial; While this occurs, the CCSS works on the protocol to apply the therapy to seriously ill patients.

“It will be these clinical tests that say that what we have prepared works as a treatment against Covid-19. The formulations comply with the design that we had anticipated, they have a high concentration of antibodies against viral proteins. In fact, they have a concentration considerably higher than that of convalescent patients’ plasma, but only the clinical study will tell if the formulations are effective,” said Guillermo León, coordinator of the Industrial Division of the Clodomiro Picado Institute.

- paying the bills -

If successful, Costa Rica would be providing treatment to Covid-19, a pandemic that will bring its highest peaks in America in the coming months, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

In addition, it would reduce dependence on convalescent plasma donors. Just to get the thousand bottles that were obtained with the horses, it would have taken about 500 recovered patients.

On the other hand, the treatment could open a business to the country if it produces it in a massive way and markets it.

Previous articleDaniel Salas: “We know there is discomfort in merchants, but we have to avoid further contagion”
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica’s “Manhattan Project”

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Román Macaya, president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social...
Read more

Government will present a bill to lower the price of medicines in Costa Rica

News Rico -
A study by the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC)...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 5 deaths in 24 hours, total now 47

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In its daily report, the Ministry of Health today, Friday, July 17, reported 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. Authorities have yet to...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 550 new cases Wednesday

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Wednesday the number of cases doubled that of Tuesday, with the Minister of Health report of 550 new infections in Costa Rica. The...
Redaqted

Coronaviruses and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which are not to July 20?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there is confusion and uncertainty on air travel to and from Costa Rica, airports open or...
Redaqted

PAHO: Costa Rica’s second rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 due to relaxation of measures

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The relaxation of the distancing measures motivated the increase in cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, said the Ciro Ugarte, head of the...
Economy

Need a job? Go pick coffee, recommends Minister of Labor

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Geannina Dinarte, Minister of Labor, called on Costa Ricans to go pick coffee to face the unemployment crisis that is hitting the country. "We...
Health

3 million In Costa Rica remain under the “hammer” to prevent hospitals collapse

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Due to the increased number of new infections and hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), the government has decided to...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA