Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Today

Californian invites Afro-descendants to escape racism in Costa Rica

Davia Antonia, based in Puerto Viejo, aspires to form a large community in the country's Caribbean

By Q Costa Rica
(QCOSTARICA) The wave of events that triggered the death of George Floyd in the United States is new evidence of the systematic racism that that country is experiencing, reflected Davia Antonia, who four years ago left Los Angeles, California, to settle in Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast.

In the land, where she was born and raised, she was the victim of an inequality based on racism that did not allow her to grow as a professional and as an individual, so she decided to settle in Costa Rica and look for opportunities. The Life-A-Holic project started a little over a month ago.

Her venture offers consulting services that help Afro-descendant families relocate to Costa Rica’s south Caribbean.

It also provides travel consultancies, on the construction of container houses, processes to acquire citizenship and other details related to living in Costa Rica.

She chose Puerto Viejo as her home and operations center because she considers it to be a community that lives in equality and free from racial prejudice.

There she lives in a container house of her own design, surrounded by orchards that also help her to be self-sufficient.

These conditions allow an affordable lifestyle in Costa Rica, very far from that offered by large cities such as Los Angeles, where the price of homes is very high, according to Antonia.

In addition to consulting, Life-A-Holic is a showcase for the people of Puerto Viejo, of their art and gastronomy, through videos and photos that Antonia herself produces.

Its objective is to turn Costa Rica into a leading market for the African American community, both to settle and to visit the country.

“My movement transcends the message of Black Lives Matter, which, although it is an important protest, does not feed the main purpose of my initiative. I dream that every person, who is suffering oppression, discrimination or whose life is threatened, can find their freedom in Costa Rica,” added the entrepreneur.

You can contact Antonia at the WhatsApp number + 1562-270-4308. You can also find more information on the site Lifeaholiccostarica.com.

Editor’s note:

This is not a sponsored article, the Q has not received any compensation of any kind.

