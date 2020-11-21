Saturday, 21 November 2020
Canada’s largest city going on Covid lockdown

"People are safest when they stay home in Canada," warned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

by Rico
18

QTRAVEL – Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on Friday warned so-called Canadian “snowbirds,” many of whom travel to the US and Mexico during Canadian winters.

Although the PM did not warn about Costa Rica, the warning was that Canadians should stay home this year, pointing out that hospital capacity, especially in the southern US, was stretched and that it was not a good idea for Canadians to travel.

This was on the same day it was announced that Canada’s largest city, Toronto, along with Peel Region, would go into lockdown for 28 days starting Monday, November 23.

On Tuesday, Trudeau said the country is “not there yet” when asked whether a new national lockdown would be imposed, adding: “I think we can work closely with the provinces to make sure we’re all doing the right thing, without having to go heavy handed from the federal government.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the lockdown on Friday when more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases were reported in his province.
“We cannot afford a province-wide lockdown, so we are taking preventative action today by moving Toronto and Peel into lockdown level restrictions,” he said. “We need to take decisive action to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
Toronto reports 36,821 cases of Covid-19 and 1,515 deaths associated to the virus.
Costa Rica, with a population of 5.1M slightly less than the Toronto Metro Area (6.2M), has 129,418 cases and 1,608 deaths as of Friday, November 20.

