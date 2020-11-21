Canada’s largest city going on Covid lockdown

QTRAVEL – Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on Friday warned so-called Canadian “snowbirds,” many of whom travel to the US and Mexico during Canadian winters.
Although the PM did not warn about Costa Rica, the warning was that Canadians should stay home this year, pointing out that hospital capacity, especially in the southern US, was stretched and that it was not a good idea for Canadians to travel.
This was on the same day it was announced that Canada’s largest city, Toronto, along with Peel Region, would go into lockdown for 28 days starting Monday, November 23.
On Tuesday, Trudeau said the country is “not there yet” when asked whether a new national lockdown would be imposed, adding: “I think we can work closely with the provinces to make sure we’re all doing the right thing, without having to go heavy handed from the federal government.”