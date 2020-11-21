Protesters fail to block streets again: 11 arrested

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rican roads were once again interrupted by illegal roadblocks, the Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported on Friday night.

However, protesters failed to maintain the blockades due to quick action by the Fuerza Publica (National Police) to quickly clear passage.

Commander Xinia Vázquez, head of Plans and Operations of the Fuerza Publica, indicated that they managed to enable free transit in six blockades that occurred on Friday.

These closures occurred in Térraba, Bagaces, Cañas, Bajo los Rodríguez, San Ramón and Upala, where a total of 11 people were arrested.

According to Vázquez, materials used to make Molotov cocktails and attack the officers were also seized.

“The Police are prepared to be able to face any other blockade they make and to be able to enforce the right of citizens to free movement,” she added.

Public Security confirmed at by 10:00 pm Friday night, there were no road blockades in the country.

The director of the Fuerza Publica, Daniel Calderón, said police units were damaged by the protesters in the confrontations with police.

Lamentablemente estos son algunos de los daños a vehículos policiales de @fuerzapublicaCR reportados durante las intervenciones de esta noche pic.twitter.com/r0vT1eRuFh — Daniel Calderon (@dcalderonfp) November 21, 2020

Michael Soto, Minister of Security, has already made it clear on several occasions that blocking streets is a crime and that there are many other ways to demonstrate.

In fact, this Friday, the Flagrancy Court of Corridors, Puntarenas, imposed a sentence of nine months in prison on a violent protester who was arrested in a blockade Thursday morning.

Public Security indicated that the protester was arrested and presented to the Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated resistance, after participating in the disturbances that occurred in the Paso Canoas border area.

According to Security, the protesters “attacked the officers with stones, sticks and gunpowder,” which left eight police officers injured.

If you will recall, last month, protesters blocked passage on major routes throughout the country for more than two weeks. The protests included confrontation in front of Casa Presidencial.

The protests this week, as those in October, continue the public’s reaction to the government’s plan to borrow from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to face the failing economy ascerbated by the pandemic.

The protests last month was led by the group that calls itself Rescate Nacional (National Rescue) headed by former legislators and presidential candidates and union leaders.