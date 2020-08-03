Monday, 3 August 2020
DONATE
RedaqtedTravel

Canadian tourists cancelling trips to Costa Rica’s due to high cost insurance

Tourists entering Costa Rica MUST purchase travel insurance from the INS, ranging from $275 to $1,000, per person, for two weeks vacation

by Rico
36
Travel Canadian tourists cancelling trips to Costa Rica's due to high cost insurance

Tourists entering Costa Rica MUST purchase travel insurance from the INS, ranging from $275 to $1,000, per person, for two weeks vacation

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Jean-Marc Lampron, from Montreal, Canada, has been visiting Guanacaste for the past 15 years every summer. This year was not going to be the exception, but the high cost of the trip forced him to look for another destination.

Lampron, in an interview with Ameliarueda.com, said the INS insurance required to enter Costa Rica would cost him US$900 dollars for a two-week stay, in contrast to the US$110 the Canadian travel insurance, which covers the costs of a Covid-19 hospitalization and repatriation, for a year.

Air Canada says it will resume flights to Costa Rica in mid-September

- payin the bills -

“I am ready to return. Normally I enter Costa Rica on December 1st and until the end of March. But if I have to pay almost a thousand dollars for insurance alone, it doesn’t make sense,” Lampron said.

Like him, several Canadian tourists confirmed canceling their trips to Costa Rica as a result of the high cost involved.

Greivin Brenes, the owner of the Rincón del Cactus tourist agency, reports 20 confirmed cancellations in the last two days alone when the insurance costs were announced.

“In the coming weeks, I am sure that there will be many more cancellations not only for me but for many sectors that try to promote tourism in Costa Rica. A lot of people are going to look in Mexico, which is much cheaper,” said

- paying the bills -

Brenes added that besides the confirmed cancellations, he has around 60 people who have contacted him wanting to change their destination because “Costa Rica is too expensive”.

iCosta Rica opened its international borders on August 1 to tourists from Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

Air Canada and WestJet have confirmed their first flights to Costa Rica from Canada will be mid-September.

As part of the requirements to enter Costa Rica, the Ministry of Health ordered tourists to test negative for a Covid-19 test conducted in the last 48 hours before the trip and mandatory to purchase travel insurance by the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS), the State insurer.

The cost of that policy for two weeks, the average stay in Costa Rica according to the Tourism Board, is US$275 for minors, US$280 for 30-year-old and up US$964 for older adults, the population most vulnerable to Covid-19.

“This is the reason for the change of destination but I also see that the situation in Costa Rica with the coronavirus is not very good. What you hear here is that the situation is quite bad. If in addition to that we have to pay a thousand dollars to cover a problem for a period of two weeks, it doesn’t make sense,” said the tourist.

- paying the bills --

Costa Rica’s National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur) asked government authorities to review the cost of this policy, since it would discourage the economic reactivation of tourism, according to a statement.

Rubén Acón, president of the Canatur, says he is hopeful other insurers will be able to sell coverage. “We advocate that the amounts of some of the coverage that seem to be extremely high and disproportionate, be readjusted,” he added.

On Friday, President Carlos Alvarado asked the Minister of Tourism and the Minister of the Economy for a review of the INS rates.

More: President has to act quickly on tourist insurance requirements

On Saturday, the INS announce it would be rolling out a lower-cost insurance product as soon at it receives regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, the tourism sector is asking the government to allow tourists to enter the country with insurance purchased abroad, which would cover them if they develop or get infected with the coronavirus in the country.

Previous articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: 788 new cases Sunday; 26-year-old dies and a 14-year-old in ICU
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which are not?

Travel Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: which airlines have...
Read more

INS to launch lower-priced insurance for tourists traveling to Costa Rica

Politics Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) said Saturday it is...
Read more

MOST READ

Travel

Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which are not?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which do not? This is the...
Read more
News

EU once again excludes Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) For the third time, Costa Rica was excluded this Friday from the list of countries authorized to send passengers on commercial flights to...
HQ

Second suspect arrested in murder of María Luisa Cedeño

Q Costa Rica -
The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) confirmed the arrest of a second suspect in the murder of anesthesiologist María Luisa Cedeño Quesada, on...
News

Mobile hospital carries out COVID-19 tests to Nicaraguans stranded at border

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Arias Foundation for Peace reported that COVID tests for Nicaraguans stranded on the northern border began today, Friday, July 31, after obtaining...
Travel

Canadian tourists cancelling trips to Costa Rica’s due to high cost insurance

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Jean-Marc Lampron, from Montreal, Canada, has been visiting Guanacaste for the past 15 years every summer. This year was not going to be...
Front Page

What will happen to the Nicaraguans rejected by their country?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) While humanitarian organizations continue pressuring Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega to let in the more his 600 compatriots waiting desperately at the doors of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA