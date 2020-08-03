COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 788 new cases Sunday; 26-year-old dies and a 14-year-old in ICU

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported this Sunday, August 2, 788 new cases of the coronavirus in Costa Rica, bringing the total to 18,975.

A total of 4,585 have recovered and the number of active cases has risen to 14,288.

366 people are in hospital, of which 98 are in intensive care, including a 14-year-old.

In the past 24 hours, eight people died with the virus, for a total of 162 so far in the pandemic. One of the deceased reported on Sunday was a 26-year-old.

The Ministry of Health last week stopped providing details of the deceased, only reporting the daily and accumulated numbers.

Among the most common risk factors presented by these deceased are high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, smoking, and obesity.

