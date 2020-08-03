Monday, 3 August 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 788 new cases Sunday; 26-year-old dies and a 14-year-old in ICU

Rico
By Rico
21
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported this Sunday, August 2, 788 new cases of the coronavirus in Costa Rica, bringing the total to 18,975.

Priscilla Hererra, director of Health provided Sunday’s report

A total of 4,585 have recovered and the number of active cases has risen to 14,288.

366 people are in hospital, of which 98 are in intensive care, including a 14-year-old.

- paying the bills -

In the past 24 hours, eight people died with the virus, for a total of 162 so far in the pandemic. One of the deceased reported on Sunday was a 26-year-old.

The Ministry of Health last week stopped providing details of the deceased, only reporting the daily and accumulated numbers.

Among the most common risk factors presented by these deceased are high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, smoking, and obesity.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleSanta Ana mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Next articleCanadian tourists cancelling trips to Costa Rica’s due to high cost insurance
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 367 new cases on August 1; ICU cases almost 100

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 367 new cases for Saturday,...
Read more

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: Total infections more than 17,000; CNE to warms communities approaching orange alert

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) With 490 new cases of COVID-19 this Thursday, the cumulative...
Read more

MOST READ

News

EU once again excludes Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) For the third time, Costa Rica was excluded this Friday from the list of countries authorized to send passengers on commercial flights to...
Read more
Health

Clear as mud. What is allowed, then isn’t and is again for August!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado this Wednesday announced the measures that will be in place for the month of August, leaving aside the...
Mexico

(Photos) Coronavirus overwhelms cemetery in Mexico

Rico -
Mexico is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus. The death rate in the city of Neyahualcoyotl has left the municipal cemetery...
Rico's Digest

Americans can after all arrive in Costa Rica starting August 1, but they really, really have to want to

Rico -
(Rico's TICO BULL) As I've expressed it before, "everything simple made difficult" is the Costa Rican Way of things. Especially when it comes to...
Travel

Non-Canadian, EU or UK citizens with new entry rules for Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Travelers who are not citizens of countries authorized to fly to Costa Rica for now, such as U.S. citizens, will be able to...
Coronavirus

The data speak: Stronger pandemic response yields better economic recovery

RedaQted -
In a March 2020 article by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology  (MIT), the study using data from the flu pandemic that swept the U.S....

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA