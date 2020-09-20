Sunday, 20 September 2020
NewsTravel

Canadians flying to Costa Rica with Air Canada will have free COVID travel insurance

Air Canada offers free COVID flight insurance to tourists to Canadian tourists

Rico
By Rico
70
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) As part of its return to international flights, Air Canada will provide free travel insurance to its customers for new bookings made between September 17 and October 31, 2020.

This for international flights, like to Costa Rica, that have Canada as their origin until next April 12, 2021.

The insurance will be provided by Manulife, the Canadian multinational insurance company, and covers eligible Canadian residents when traveling internationally on a booking made with Air Canada, for travel until April 12, 2021.

- paying the bills -

Manulife coverage will be automatically included if eligible when you purchase your booking. There are no registration forms to complete and premiums are paid for by Air Canada. This even extends to tickets booked with Aeroplan Miles.

From the Air Canada website:

Eligibility

  • All passengers on new international round-trip bookings made from September 17, 2020 until October 31, 2020 inclusively, for travel completed by April 12, 2021.
  • Passenger must be a Canadian resident with a valid provincial or territory government health insurance plan for the duration of the trip.
  • Bookings including at least one Air Canada flight and on a new Air Canada ticket (code 014) issued between September 17, 2020 and October 31, 2020. You will qualify for coverage regardless of whether your first flight was operated by Air Canada or by one of
  • Air Canada’s code share or interline partners so long as your booking was ticketed on Air Canada and includes at least one Air Canada flight (marketed or operated).
  • Travel duration of up to 21 days.
  • Travel must originate in Canada to any international destination for which there is no Level-4 “avoid all travel” advisory in effect issued by the Canadian government at the time of departure.
  • There is no age restriction to be eligible for this coverage.
  • Traveller must not be advised by a physician not to travel.

What’s not covered:

  • One-way tickets.
  • Residents of any other country aside from Canada.
  • Travel booked for periods longer than 21 days (the entire trip is not eligible).
    Travel beyond April 12, 2021.
  • Tickets purchased from another airline, even if that airline is a code-share partner airline of Air Canada, regardless of whether the flight is operated by Air Canada.

Have questions? Visit the Air Canada website or consult the Manulife FAQ for more details. You can also contact Manulife by calling to speak to a Manulife customer service representative at 1-866-521-8506 or emailing them at travel@manulife.com

Air Canada flights to Costa Rica

- paying the bills -

Air Canada plans to resume operations from Toronto (YYZ) to Liberia (LIR) on October 31 and San Jose (SJO) on November 1. The airline has canceled all October flights to Costa Rica.

 

Previous articleBanks warn about the proposed temporary tax on financial transactions
Next articleWhich airlines are resuming flights to Costa Rica?
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 621 deaths now; total infected 57,361

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministerio de Salud reported this Monday, September 14, 2020, 1,907 new cases in the last 48 hours -  970 on Sunday and...
Read more
Front Page

Funeral homes in times of pandemic: the painful challenge of the last goodbye to the COVID-19 deceased

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A young man observes crying from the gate of the cemetery the moment in which his mother is buried. He is an only...
Economy

Hard Rock Café closes in Guanacaste

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Hard Rock Café located in Playas del Coco, Guanacaste, closed its doors for good on Tuesday, September 15, after a drastic drop...
Trends

What Kinds Of Games Do Costa Ricans Like To Play?

Carter Maddox -
Costa Ricans take a lot of pride in sports and games. They are always ready to cheer on their national teams, especially when it...
Redaqted

The United States stops monitoring the temperature of passengers at airports

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) As of this Monday, September 14, the United States Government (USG) stopped monitoring the temperature of international travelers, reported the Center for Disease...
Cartago

Victim of sexual abuse in Cartago: “this has to stop”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA)  "I was walking and pushing my six-month-old son's stroller and my 11-year-old daughter was riding a bicycle. As I stop to get the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.