Canadians flying to Costa Rica with Air Canada will have free COVID travel insurance

(QCOSTARICA) As part of its return to international flights, Air Canada will provide free travel insurance to its customers for new bookings made between September 17 and October 31, 2020.

This for international flights, like to Costa Rica, that have Canada as their origin until next April 12, 2021.

The insurance will be provided by Manulife, the Canadian multinational insurance company, and covers eligible Canadian residents when traveling internationally on a booking made with Air Canada, for travel until April 12, 2021.

Manulife coverage will be automatically included if eligible when you purchase your booking. There are no registration forms to complete and premiums are paid for by Air Canada. This even extends to tickets booked with Aeroplan Miles.

From the Air Canada website:

Eligibility

All passengers on new international round-trip bookings made from September 17, 2020 until October 31, 2020 inclusively, for travel completed by April 12, 2021.

Passenger must be a Canadian resident with a valid provincial or territory government health insurance plan for the duration of the trip.

Bookings including at least one Air Canada flight and on a new Air Canada ticket (code 014) issued between September 17, 2020 and October 31, 2020. You will qualify for coverage regardless of whether your first flight was operated by Air Canada or by one of

Air Canada’s code share or interline partners so long as your booking was ticketed on Air Canada and includes at least one Air Canada flight (marketed or operated).

Travel duration of up to 21 days.

Travel must originate in Canada to any international destination for which there is no Level-4 “avoid all travel” advisory in effect issued by the Canadian government at the time of departure.

There is no age restriction to be eligible for this coverage.

Traveller must not be advised by a physician not to travel.

What’s not covered:

One-way tickets.

Residents of any other country aside from Canada.

Travel booked for periods longer than 21 days (the entire trip is not eligible).

Travel beyond April 12, 2021.

Tickets purchased from another airline, even if that airline is a code-share partner airline of Air Canada, regardless of whether the flight is operated by Air Canada.

Have questions? Visit the Air Canada website or consult the Manulife FAQ for more details. You can also contact Manulife by calling to speak to a Manulife customer service representative at 1-866-521-8506 or emailing them at travel@manulife.com

Air Canada flights to Costa Rica

Air Canada plans to resume operations from Toronto (YYZ) to Liberia (LIR) on October 31 and San Jose (SJO) on November 1. The airline has canceled all October flights to Costa Rica.