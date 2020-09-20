Sunday, 20 September 2020
Which airlines are resuming flights to Costa Rica?

The status of flights to and from Costa Rica and requirements for entry as at September 18, 2020

by Rico
(QCOSTARICA) With the opening of borders, several airlines have resumed flights, others have modified their flight schedules, while others are still not serving Costa Rica.

Currently, tourists from Canada, the European Union (Schengen zone), the United Kingdom (UK), Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, China, Singapore, Uruguay, and the United States: New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Massachusetts, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan, Rhode Island, California (October 1) and Washington D.C., have been authorized.

Preliminarily, the Costa Rica tourism board (ICT) expects that by the six months of reopening, 30% of the level of international tourism prior to the COVID-19 pandemic will be reached.

This is the status of the airlines that have flights to Costa Rica, updated as of September 18:

Aeroméxico: No flights until further notice

Air Canada: Resuming flights from Toronto on October 31 to Liberia (LIR) and November 1 to San Jose (SJO). See Canadians flying to Costa Rica with Air Canada will have free COVID travel insurance

Air France: Resuming flights from Paris on October 31

Air Panama: Flights suspended until further notice

Air Transat: Flights suspended until further notice

Alaska Airlines: Information pending

Albatros: Flights suspended until further notice

American Airlines: Resumed operations on September 9 to/from Miami and Dallas

Avianca: Information pending

British Airways: Resuming flights from London on November 1

Condor: Information from the airline pending

Copa Airlines: Resumed operations to/from Panama City (PTY) on September 10

Delta: Information from the airline pending

Edelweiss: Resuming flights to/from Zurich on November 1

Iberia: Resumed flights to/from Madrid (MAD) and San Jose on August 3

Interjet: Information pending

Jetblue: Resuing flights to/from New York on October 25

KLM: Resuming flights to/from Amsterdam on October 27

Latam: Information pending

Lufthansa: Resumed flights to/from Frankfurt (FRA) on August 5

Sansa: Available for charter flights

Skyway: Information pending

Southwest: To resume operations in 2021

Spirit: Resumed flights to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Florida, on September 10; Orlando (MCO) on October 25

United: Resumed flights to/from Neward (EWR) on September 3

Volaris: Repatriation flights to/from Mexico City (MEX) on September 22 and 26

WestJet: Waiting on airline confirmation

Wingo: Waiting on airline confirmation.

More information at Sjoairport.com.

Entry requirements

Tourists, to enter Costa Rica are required to provide, in addition to the regular travel requirements, ie valid passport, travel forward (travel out of Costa Rica):

  • Perform the PCR-RT test for COVID-19 and obtain a negative result; the sample for the test must be taken a maximum of 72 hours before the flight to Costa Rica.
  • Mandatory travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19 illness. Said insurance can be international or purchased from Costa Rican insurers.
  See Canadians flying to Costa Rica with Air Canada will have free COVID travel insurance
  • U.S. residents must be from only authorized states (New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Massachusetts, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan, Rhode Island, California (October 1) and Washington D.C.) with proof State driver’s license or State ID.

All requirements must be uploaded in the HEALTH PASS digital form (Pase de Salud in Spanish).

Tourists from authorized States may arrive in the country even if they stop at an unauthorized destination, as long as they do not leave the airport, as long as the flight begins in their state of residence.

For example, a New Jersey resident who boards the plane at the Newark airport and makes a layover of LESS than 18 hours in another state, ie Florida or Texas or country ie Panama will be able to enter the country.

Rico
