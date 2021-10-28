Canadians get green light to travel abroad

QCOSTARICA – Canadians who have the complete vaccination scheme (both doses) against Covid-19 have the green light to travel the world, Canada removing warnings that discouraged them from traveling abroad for non-essential reasons, including tourism.

In addition to the announcement, the Canadian government asks travelers to stay informed about the evolution of Covid-19 in the destination they choose and recommend the use of masks, frequent hand washing, distancing, and abiding by all the health regulations of the country in which they stay, whether in passing through for work or tourism.

Why is this important for Costa Rica? Canada is the second market in terms of tourism to Costa Rica, surpassed only by the United States.”

“This measure that the government of Canada issued is decisive for more Canadians to prefer our country as an appropriate destination to travel and enjoy safely,” said Gustavo Segura, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism.

The return of Canadians, together with the return of the Canadian airlines, Air Canada, Air Transat, Sunwing and WestJet at the beginning of this month at the Guanacaste Airport (LIR), will boost the recovery for the last quarter and the start of the high season.

According to a report by CTV News, millions of Canadians put off their annual vacations to warm climates last winter. “I think people have been waiting a long time for travel to open up and people are excited to start dreaming about booking trips,” said Kaitlynn Furse, Director of Corporate Communications with CAA.

According to the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO) said resorts in popular destinations are expecting Canadian tourists this winter.

