Pope Francis: Costa Rican coffee is ‘the best in the world’

QCOSTARICA – Papa Francisco (Pope Francis) called Costa Rican coffee “the best in the world.” He did so during a brief exchange of words with a Radio Fides team, at the Vatican City, as part of the unveiling of a mosaic of the Virgin of the Angels.
In a video shared this Wednesday on the radio’s Instagram account, Jeison Granados, director of the Catholic media, asked the pontiff to send a message to the people of Costa Rica, to which he replied: “May God bless you all, greetings to all Costa Ricans ”.
Next, Granados told him that he had a bag of coffee ready for him and Pope Francis replied: “Well, the Costa Rican coffee.”
Later, he asked him what he thought of Costa Rican coffee and it was at that moment that the leader of the Catholic Church affirmed: “The best in the world.”
See below the Radio Fides video with the words of Pope Francis:
