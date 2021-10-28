Thursday 28 October 2021
Pope Francis: Costa Rican coffee is ‘the best in the world’

Pontiff also sent a special blessing to all Costa Ricans.

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Papa Francisco (Pope Francis) called Costa Rican coffee “the best in the world.” He did so during a brief exchange of words with a Radio Fides team, at the Vatican City, as part of the unveiling of a mosaic of the Virgin of the Angels.

Pontiff also sent a special blessing to all Costa Ricans.

In a video shared this Wednesday on the radio’s Instagram account, Jeison Granados, director of the Catholic media, asked the pontiff to send a message to the people of Costa Rica, to which he replied: “May God bless you all, greetings to all Costa Ricans ”.

Next, Granados told him that he had a bag of coffee ready for him and Pope Francis replied: “Well, the Costa Rican coffee.”

Later, he asked him what he thought of Costa Rican coffee and it was at that moment that the leader of the Catholic Church affirmed: “The best in the world.”

See below the Radio Fides video with the words of Pope Francis:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radio Fides (@radiofides9310)

Previous articleCanadians get green light to travel abroad
Next articleTwo illegal gas stations sold ‘stolen fuel’
