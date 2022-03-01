Tuesday 1 March 2022
Canatur calls for government intervention in the face of an increase in mass parties in tourist destinations

NationalRedaqted
By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – The Cámara Nacional de Turismo (CANATUR) – National Chamber of Tourism, has asked the government to intervene in private and massive parties, which frequently take place during weekends in tourist destinations.

Since the start of the pandemic and with the aim of containing the spread of Covid-19, police have intensified operations to intervene in this type of crowd.

Shirley Calvo, Executive Director of CANATUR, explained that private parties also put people’s health and safety at risk.

Calvo reiterated the call of the tourist entrepreneurs to the government authorities.

The tourism sector has been the hardest hit by the health restrictions caused by Covid-19, even the Monthly Index of Economic Activity reveals that the levels prior to the Covid-19 pandemic have not yet been recovered.

The sector could see a boom starting today with the expanded capacity with the voluntary application of the QR code and no capacity restrictions starting April 1, with or without the QR. See Expanded capacity for activities and businesses applies starting today, March 1

Previous articleExpanded capacity for activities and businesses applies starting today, March 1
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

