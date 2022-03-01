Expanded capacity for activities and businesses applies starting today, March 1

The voluntary use of the QR is extended to March 31

QCOSTARICA – As of today, March 1, an expansion of capacity for activities and businesses comes into force, as part of the relaxation measures recently announced by the government.

Sports, cultural, academic and business activities, as well as discos, dance halls and nightclubs, will be able to operate with 100% capacity when requesting the vaccination QR code or at 50% capacity without the use of the QR.

The President of the Presidente de la Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission, Alexander Solís, emphasized that the opening responds to the epidemiological situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the government authorities chose to extend the voluntary use of the QR code and maintain capacity for shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters and social events.

Starting April 1, the capacity will be expanded to 100% without the QR verification of vaccination.

As of next Monday, March 7, the sanitary vehicle restriction, which currently applies from midnight to 5:00 am will be eliminated.

On that day, the only vehicular restrictions applied are in the city of San Jose, bounded by the Circunvalacion, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm weekdays, as it was before the pandemic.

