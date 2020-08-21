Friday, 21 August 2020
Cantons on orange alert in Costa Rica as of August 20

(QCOSTARICA) Effective Thursday, August 20, there were some changes to the yellow and orange alert areas, the following is an updated list of the cantons under orange alert in Costa Rica:

Province of San José:

  • Alajuelita
  • Aserri
  • Curridabat
  • Desamparados (except districts specified in yellow alert)
  • Escazú
  • Goicoechea
  • Puriscal
  • Saint Joseph
  • Saint Ana
  • Tibás

Alajuela Province

  • Alajuela center (except the Sarapiquí district)
  • Narajo

Cartago Province:

  • La Union

Province of Heredia:

  • Belen
  • Flores
  • Heredia center (districts Heredia, Mercedes, San Francisco, Ulloa)
  • San Isidro
  • Saint Paul
  • Santo Domingo

Puntarenas Province:

  • Corredores (Canoas, La Cuesta, Laurel districts)

See the interactive map by the CNE here

