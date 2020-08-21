Cantons on orange alert in Costa Rica as of August 20

(QCOSTARICA) Effective Thursday, August 20, there were some changes to the yellow and orange alert areas, the following is an updated list of the cantons under orange alert in Costa Rica:

Province of San José:

Alajuelita

Aserri

Curridabat

Desamparados (except districts specified in yellow alert)

Escazú

Goicoechea

Puriscal

Saint Joseph

Saint Ana

Tibás

Alajuela Province

Alajuela center (except the Sarapiquí district)

Narajo

Cartago Province:

La Union

Province of Heredia:

Belen

Flores

Heredia center (districts Heredia, Mercedes, San Francisco, Ulloa)

San Isidro

Saint Paul

Santo Domingo

Puntarenas Province:

Corredores (Canoas, La Cuesta, Laurel districts)

See the interactive map by the CNE here

