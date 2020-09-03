Thursday, 3 September 2020
HQ

Careful when buying a used cellular phone …

Buyer finds videos of child rape; buyer's report leads to arrest of man abusing his 10-year-old stepdaughter

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
82
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The owner of a recently purchased used cellular phone got a disturbing surprise on his first use, finding some videos where a man is observed raping a 10-year-old girl.

The buyer reported the incident. In the investigation, they were able to identify the minor, who told investigators that the sexual assaults had occurred for about four years and committed by her stepfather.

In custody is a 40-year-old man identified by his last names Mendoza Zúñiga, who was arrested Monday at his place of work and a search of his home in Guarari de Heredia, followed where “important evidence” was found.

- paying the bills -

The suspect is charged with rape of a minor.

Apparently, he took advantage of the fact that the girl’s mother worked at night. This went on for about 4 years.

At the moment, the Judicial Police indicate this minor would not be the only victim of Mendoza Zúñiga.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleReduction of fines for violating vehicle restrictions on the way
Next articleIt’s now free to watch the humpback whales
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Man sentenced to 58 years in prison for raping 8-year-old stepdaughter

San Ramon Q Costa Rica -
The San Ramón Criminal Courts sentenced Miguel Martínez Martínez to 58...
Read more

MOST READ

Economy

Scotiabank lays off 98; closes five branches in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Scotiabank reported this Friday, August 28, the layoff of 98 employees and the closure of five branches in Costa Rica. The bank did not...
Read more
Business

Health allows the conversion of bars and taverns into restaurants or sodas

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health is giving bars and taverns (cantinas) that have been closed since March, a lifeline, allowing them to convert to...
Guanacaste

Rincón de la Vieja erupted 3 times in less than 15 hours

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) In a matter of almost 15 hours, the Rincón de la Vieja volcano registered three eruptions, as confirmed by the Volcanological and Seismological...
News

Enraged not let in, tourist throws tantrum…He had the wrong test

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A Spanish tourist, claiming to be a journalist, enranged at not being allowed to enter Costa Rica when he arrived on an Iberia...
Infrastructure

Soon, it will be possible to travel from Barranca to Liberia in less than two hours

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the first quarter of 2023, it will be possible to go from Barranca to Liberia, driving at the posted speed limit, in...
Economy

“Risky to say how much unemployment we are going to reverse with new measures”: Minister of Economy

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Asked about the effectiveness of reactivating Costa Rica's shared management model "Costa Rica trabaja y se cuida” (Costa Rica works and takes care...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.