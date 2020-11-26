Thursday, 26 November 2020
Front PagePoliticsRedaqted

Carlos Alvarado and Claudia Dobles working from home after having ‘indirect’ contact with a person with covid-19

Presidency assures the president and first lady did not have close contact with any positive case of covid-19 and is not in isolation, only working for home

by Q Costa Rica
17

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, and his wife, Claudia Dobles, are working from after having had “indirect” contact with a person with covid-19.

President Carlos Alvarado and first lady Claudia Dobles in a video presentation to the 71st anniversary of the founding of the Fuerza Publica event they were not able to attend in person due to “reasons of force majeure”. The couple is working from home.

This was reported Wednesday night by the Casa Presidencial, after inquiries about whether the president and the first lady were isolated for having had contact with a person with the virus.

- Advertisement -

However, Casa Presidencial clarified that both, for a “strictly preventive issue”, are teleworking, but he did not give more details such as how long they would both be working from home or who of the two had indirect contact.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the precaution of teleworking has been taken when there have been indirect contacts, as in this case, to avoid any risk to third parties. It is for a strictly preventive issue that the president and Doña Claudia are teleworking,” the Presidency responded.

What Casa Presidencial did clarify is that “neither President Alvarado nor the first lady have had close contact with any positive case of covid-19.”

Therefore, it added, they are not in isolation, but rather carrying out tasks typical of their positions from home.

- Advertisement -

“Mandatory isolation would proceed only in case of direct contact. And it is not appropriate (to) test, according to the guidelines,” added the Presidency.

Tonight, the president and his wife were to have attended the celebration of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the Fuerza Publica (national police), held at the Costa Rica Convention Center, in Belén, Heredia.

But both were absent. The president alleged “reasons of force majeure” in a video presented at the event, in which he and his wife sent congratulations to the police force.

The previous week, Victoria Campos, Minister of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC), tested positive for covid-19.

The minister became the first member of the Alvarado cabinet to be infected with the coronavirus.

Previously, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, was in preventive isolation between the end of August and the beginning of September, for being in contact with his father (who was infected while hospitalized and later died), but did not develop the disease.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAresep prepares a rate to allow households to pre-pay for electricity
Next articleCovid-19 in Costa Rica: 12 deaths and 1,330 new cases for Wednesday
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 12 deaths and 1,330 new cases for Wednesday

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the Ministry of Health...
Read more

Government dialogue concludes with many intentions and few concrete proposals 

Lighter Side Q Costa Rica -
Government dialogue concludes with many intentions and few concrete proposals
Read more

MOST READ

Dollar Exchange

Pressure on dollar exchange begins to give ground: Will it be sustainable?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After peaking on November 11, at ¢616.58 according to the Banco Central (Central Bank) average, the exchange rate seems to be losing...
Read more
Politics

Carlos Alvarado and Claudia Dobles working from home after having ‘indirect’ contact with a person with covid-19

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, and his wife, Claudia Dobles, are working from after having had “indirect” contact with a person with...
News

Blockades are back!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Wednesday, a group in Upala, in northern Costa Rica, decided to bring back the blockades. However, the protest action did not...
Redaqted

American Airlines eliminates change fees in trips from Central America

Rico -
QTRAVEL - American Airlines announced on Thursday, November 19, the immediate elimination of the US$200 fee for changing the ticket from Central and South...
Health

Dengue cases in 2020 already exceed all cases in 2019

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - As the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, remarked Friday during the noon press conference from Casa Presidencial, "Dengue has not taken...
Nicaragua

19 dead and 45 injured in traffic accident in Waslala, Matagalpa

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – The overturning of a truck left 16 people dead and 45 injured in the community of Ocote Tuma, in the municipality...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.