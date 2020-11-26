Thursday, 26 November 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 12 deaths and 1,330 new cases for Wednesday

by Rico
26

QCOSTARICA – For Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the Ministry of Health reported 1,330 new cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica, raising the accumulated of confirmed infections since March to 134,520: 69,212 men and 65,308 women.

Of the total infected, 115,095 are Costa Ricans and 19,425 are foreigners.

- Advertisement -

For Wednesday, 12 deaths associated to Covid-19 were reported, for a total of 1,674, of which 1,040 are men and 634 women, with age ranges between 9 and 101 years.

There are 496 hospitalized patients, 207 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

As of this Wednesday, there were 50235 active cases, 25471 men and 24764 women; and 82,611 people have already recovered, 42,701 men and 39,910 women.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCarlos Alvarado and Claudia Dobles working from home after having ‘indirect’ contact with a person with covid-19
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Carlos Alvarado and Claudia Dobles working from home after having ‘indirect’ contact with a person with covid-19

Politics Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, and his wife, Claudia...
Read more

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 895 new cases and 21 deaths for Tuesday, November 24

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  The director of Health reported Tuesday 895 new cases...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Dengue cases in 2020 already exceed all cases in 2019

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - As the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, remarked Friday during the noon press conference from Casa Presidencial, "Dengue has not taken...
Read more
Dollar Exchange

Dollar drops ¢10 this week due to year-end seasonality

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange fell ¢10.38 this week as a result of the traditional sales of foreign currency made by companies to pay...
Health

Team of 200 prepare vaccination of three million Ticos against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The exact date is not known, but the plan has already been drawn up and about 200 people work daily to organize...
Cartago

Turrialba Volcano will once again amaze visitors with guided tours from sunrise

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With a string of walks that will begin at 5 am and will continue every hour until 10 am, in groups of...
Lighter Side

Costa Rica in sugar war with Canada and Brazil

Q Costa Rica -
The Costa Rica government's ideological protectionism puts us in trouble and strains the business climate, as the government of Canada and Brazil have brought...
Apple

Apple will pay $113 million settlement for intentionally slowing down old iPhones

Q Costa Rica -
(BUSINESS INSIDER) Apple will pay a $113 million settlement in an investigation into the company's practice of intentionally slowing old iPhones down, a move...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.