Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 12 deaths and 1,330 new cases for Wednesday

QCOSTARICA – For Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the Ministry of Health reported 1,330 new cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica, raising the accumulated of confirmed infections since March to 134,520: 69,212 men and 65,308 women.

Of the total infected, 115,095 are Costa Ricans and 19,425 are foreigners.

For Wednesday, 12 deaths associated to Covid-19 were reported, for a total of 1,674, of which 1,040 are men and 634 women, with age ranges between 9 and 101 years.

There are 496 hospitalized patients, 207 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

As of this Wednesday, there were 50235 active cases, 25471 men and 24764 women; and 82,611 people have already recovered, 42,701 men and 39,910 women.