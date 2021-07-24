Carlos Alvarado foresees the lifting of sanitary restrictions for the last quarter

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, in Guanacaste this weekend in celebration of the 197th anniversary of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party, affirmed that vaccination is the main route towards economic reactivation, in the context of the pandemic.

In this sense, the president hopes that the rate of vaccination of the population against covid-19 will allow modifying the sanitary restrictions for the last quarter of this year.

- Advertisement -

“The most important reactivation measure that the country has to carry out is vaccination, it is the most important because it is what ensures that we can lift other restrictions.

“I invite people to see the different examples in the states of the United States, for example; those states with extensive vaccination are having a high economic recovery. At this point, the most important thing is to vaccinate as many people as possible for a sustained recovery.

“If we make an opening without getting there, we will have a failed recovery. I hope that we can modify this circumstance for the last quarter of this year,” said the president.

If the current vaccination rate is maintained, the goal of herd immunity would be a reality in the second half of January next year.

Data from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) indicate that currently, 16% of the population has the complete vaccination scheme, while 38% have at least one dose.

[During the last week, the country advanced in vaccination due to the arrival of 500,000 doses donated by the United States government, as well as the arrival of 250,000 doses from Pfizer, part of the purchase contract.

- Advertisement -

Alvarado and his cabinet began a tour of the Chorotega region on Friday with a visit to the facilities of the Coca-Cola plant in Liberia, which opened a new export base to Peru.

Typically the President participates in the City Council session in Nicoya on the morning of the 25th.

However, due to the impact of the emergency due to the rains in recent days, Alvarado Tweeted Friday night that this morning, Saturday, July 24, he will leave Guanacaste for San José to preside over the Emergency Operations Center (COE), where together with other institutions.

Me desplazaré mañana de Guanacaste a San José para presidir el Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias (COE). Junto a otras instituciones realizaremos un balance de la afectación de la emergencia por las lluvias de los últimos días. Juntos trabajamos en atender esta emergencia. — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) July 24, 2021

- Advertisement -

The president’s message received more than 1K comments on Facebook, including:

“Glad you won’t be in Guanacaste anymore. Poor COE, everything has already been ruined in the CNE, disaster will (now) come in full.”

“Nature took you out of my Guanacaste, you neglected our cry, pity for the Costa Rican brothers but what happiness that you are leaving our land !!”

Guanacastecos had made it known via social media that they did not welcome Alvarado’s presence in Guanacaste this year.

No word from Casa Presidencial if the President will return to Guanacaste for Sunday’s official acts, which include taking part in the Nicoya municipal council session and a session of the cabinet.