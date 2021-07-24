Saturday 24 July 2021
type here...
Search

Costa Rican surfer in race against time to Tokyo

Carlos ‘Cali’ Muñoz overcame the challenges of the bad weather to get to the airport on time to go to the Olympics in Tokyo

RedaqtedSportsTokyo Olympics
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Carlos Alvarado foresees the lifting of sanitary restrictions for the last quarter

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, in Guanacaste...
Read more

Costa Rican surfer in race against time to Tokyo

QCOSTARICA - It was a race against time for...
Read more

Covid-19 robbed Costa Rican population 60,170 years of life between the end of January and June

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 would have caused the Costa Rican...
Read more

More than 170,000 will benefit from projects for access to drinking water in Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA - More than 170 thousand people from the...
Read more

MOPT uses its own equipment to attend to roads affected by rain

QCOSTARICA - The emergency due to the rains that...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – It was a race against time for Costa Rican surfer, Carlos ‘Cali’ Muñoz, to make it through the Zurqui, to get to the San Jose airport for his flight to the Tokyo Olympics.

Carlos ‘Cali’ Muñoz is the 14th Tico in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

After hours of anguish due to inclement weather conditions that has affected road conditions, that included the closure of the Ruta 32, a police escort allowed Muñoz to arrive at the Juan Santamaría airport on time, and before 7 am to board the flight to Los Angeles, to connect on Japan Airlines to Tokyo.

- Advertisement -

“Cali”, who is the 14th Costa Rican to compete in his Olympiad, did everything he could and with the support of other people and entities, to get on that plane.

Now he just waits for the delay in the start of surfing to be confirmed, due to bad weather in Japan.

“Super exciting news, out of time, because I was thinking about something else. But I am very happy with this opportunity,” assured Cali through his communication agency, Content Lab.

Muñoz learned that he could participate in the Tokyo 2020 event at 9:09 pm Friday night.

All became possible with the help of the Costa Rican Surf Federation coordinating with the Comité Olímpico Nacional de Costa Rica (CON) – National Olympic Committee of Costa Rica, which carried out the pertinent steps to try to achieve the desired presence of ‘Cali’ in Tokyo.

But the bad weather hitting the Caribbean since Thursday night meant overcoming the first challenge, getting to the airport, but first to get his negative PCR covid test to enter the US, albeit in transit.

- Advertisement -

The possibility of Muños competing occurred when Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais, tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be able to participate.

The surfing tests are to start this Sunday, July 25, (Tokyo time) but a typhoon is expected to delay the start of the first or second round.

“The Costa Rican will not be disqualified if he does not compete in that first stage, but he needs to have a delay for the second round and he can compete. Despite the risk, the CON decided to take it and guarantee Muñoz’s presence in Tokyo,” the CON explained.

“Cali”, on his arrival in Japan, will be the third Tico in surfing, along with Leilani McGonagle and Brissa Hennessy.

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCovid-19 robbed Costa Rican population 60,170 years of life between the end of January and June
Next articleCarlos Alvarado foresees the lifting of sanitary restrictions for the last quarter
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Carlos Alvarado foresees the lifting of sanitary restrictions for the last quarter

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, in Guanacaste this weekend...
Read more

Costa Rican surfer in race against time to Tokyo

QCOSTARICA - It was a race against time for Costa Rican...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Consumption

“Opening of the market would bring down the price of fuel”: Renault Manager

QCOSTARICA - Fuel prices in Costa Rica has very...
Pura Vida

Tico Pride in Tokyo!

This is how the CostaRica delegation paraded in Tokyo...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.