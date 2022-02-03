Carlos Alvarado in preventive isolation; Claudia Dobles tested positive

QCOSTARICA – The first lady, Claudia Dobles, is in sanitary isolation after testing positive for covid-19; She has mild symptoms and is doing well, Casa Presidencial reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the President, Carlos Alvarado, tested negative but is in preventive self-isolation.

In the case of Doubles, the symptoms appeared starting Tuesday, February 1. Both were tested at the same time. The president was tested for prevention since he did not and does not have symptoms related to the coronavirus.

“The president is in preventive self-isolation in his house, observing all the necessary measures in these cases, including precautions to reduce the risk,” the Presidency noted.

Due to isolation, Alvarado will not participate in face-to-face activities.

Alvarado and Dobles had completed their full vaccination schedule against covid-19 last September, when they were inoculated with the second dose of Pfizer, at the Santa Ana Health Area vaccination center.

On February 6 they complete six months of receiving the second dose and are able to get the booster dose.

In November 2020, both the president and the first lady had stayed at home, teleworking, after having had indirect contact with a person who had covid-19.

To date, neither of them had been reported to be infected with the coronavirus.

