Costa Rica rises from the ashes; World Cup no long a fantasy

QCOSTARICA – With the 1-0 win over Jamaica on Wednesday, the Costa Rica national team has the best shot at securing a berth in the World Cup 2022 to be in Qatar in November.

Though the win didn’t come easy, it was the “never to disappoint” performance of Keylor Navas in the net and Joel Campbell on offense, to change the direction of Wednesday night’s game.

The Costa Rican goal came at minute 62 (of 90) just after Celso Borges missed the opportunity to put Costa Rica on the scoreboard after missing a penalty shot.

- Advertisement -

A few minutes after what seemed like a tragedy, Borges redeemed himself and served a great pass to Joel, who faked inside the area and finished off the side of the Jamaican goalkeeper’s frame to score.

In this way, Costa Rica, with 16 points, is only one point behind Panama, with 15, the chance of going to Qatar became a reality that seemed like a fantasy just a game ago.

Mexico will host Panama tonight, Thursday, at 9 pm Costa Rica time and depending on the result, La Sele would fight for the repechage, the fourth-place in the hexagonal that will face the winner of the elimination stage in a two-leg tie. Or, even the opportunities to qualify for the Qatar World Cup directly depending on the combination of results.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related