Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Front PagePoliticsRedaqted

Carlos Alvarado: ‘My pain as president is that today we do not have resources to eliminate poverty’

In his work report, before the legislative assembly, the president assured that the mechanisms to deliver social aid to the population, but regrets that the Government lacks resources to do so

By Rico
8
Modified date:

“Today we have the technical capacity and data analysis to identify all people in poverty, or living marginally, or who suffer a sharp drop in their income. This makes it technically possible to eliminate poverty in Costa Rica, through the proper targeting of resources.”

La Carpio, one of San Jose’s impoverished areas

“My pain, as president, is that today we don’t have the financial resources to do it. But there will be no excuse for not achieving it in the near future, when the pothole caused by the pandemic is overcome.”

The “Bono Proteger” consists of providing, exclusively through direct bank deposit, subsidies of up to ¢ 125,000 per month, which allows identifying not only families in poverty, but also the economically active population working independently work and informally.

- paying the bills -

According to the president, subsidies have already been paid out to 90,000 people and “another 220,000 will obtain it in the coming days.” He added that the government effort to give the subsidy “allowed banking access to at least 60,000 people.”

Alvarado admitted that “the social effects of the measures necessary to flatten the contagion curve and thus defend life and health are very severe in terms of unemployment and loss of income for families.”

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleHealth issues new guidelines for sports, beauty salons and food services
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Caja Is In Trouble, But There Are No Immediate Liquidity or Solvency Problems

News Rico -
In the midst of a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more

Costa Rica Needs To Work, Work, Work (Trabajar, Trabajar, Trabajar)

Rico's Digest Rico -
Rico's Digest - It's been some time since I've heard the...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

UCR project would solve missing swabs for Coronavirus tests

Q Costa Rica -
Costa Rica Health authorities project a shortage of at least 50,000 swabs to carry out diagnostic tests for Coronavirus, a figure that could increase...
Read more
El Salvador

Who’s Afraid of Coronavirus? (¿Quién teme al coronavirus?)

Q24N -
We are living in a period of time that seems to be taken out of a science fiction book. A pandemic that has paralyzed...
Cine (Movies)

Will drive-ins return to Costa Rica?

Rico -
Drive-in theaters (autocines in Spanish) had their heyday between the 1960s and '70s. Since then, improvements and changes to home entertainment, from color television...
Health

Users and workers go through “disinfection tunnel” to enter the Central Market

Rico -
Entering the Central Market in downtown San José through the main entrance will have now have to go through a “disinfection tunnel" installed on...
Nicaragua Border

Man arrested for charging ¢30,000 to help leave the country illegally

Q Costa Rica -
Foreigners leaving the country by way of the north (Nicaragua) must leave through the authorized immigration post at Peñas Blancas, Costa Rican authorities warn. Among...
News

Is it over? It sure looked like it was in San Jose Friday

Rico -
The streets of downtown San Jose this holiday Friday, May 1, seemed like a victory day, the fight had been won, it is over,...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA