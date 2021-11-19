Carlos Alvarado rules out postponing reopening process due to brakes on QR code

"We are never going to throw in the towel," said the president regarding the intention to implement a system to verify vaccination against covid-19

QCOSTARICA – The Government rules out postponing the process of gradual reopening of the country, although for the moment the use of the QR code as a tool to verify that people who attend commercial premises or mass activities have the complete vaccination scheme against covid-19 is on hold.

This was stated on Wednesday by President Carlos Alvarado, when asked about the very provisional measure issued by judge Alex Rojas, which suspended the resolution of the Ministry of Health that obliges the establishments to use said mechanism starting January 8.

The temporary suspension, issued following a filing by businessmen in the tourism sector, must be analyzed by the Tribunal Contencioso Administrativo (Contentious Administrative Court) to determine endorsement or elimination.

Alvarado ruled out the possibility of new closures or changes in the announced strategy. However, he maintained that his administration will insist before the courts on the importance of implementing a verification system to protect people’s health and guarantee a safer social and economic openness process.

He indicated that the idea of ​​the QR code is to apply a system with international protection standards, as is already used in European countries. “We are never going to throw in the towel. Here are some examples: Austria, the Netherlands, countries with high vaccination levels, even similar to ours, are mandating closures. So, you can never throw in the towel,” Alvarado insisted.

In that sense, he argued that what happens now is to appeal the suspension issued by the judge with arguments that make clear the importance of the use of the code. “The precautionary measure that has generated, rather, is an economic damage due to the level of uncertainty,” he stressed.

On the other hand, the president interpreted that the provisional suspension issued by the judge is for the State, not for private parties.

“Like a man from Cartago who said that only vaccinated people enter his bar. It is the decision of a private party (to implement a verification system) as when a sign is posted that we reserve the right of admission,” he explained.

Faced with the reduction in covid-19 cases, the country is undergoing a gradual reopening process.

For example, on November 1, the daytime traffic restriction was eliminated, with the exception of downtown San Jose on weekdays, and from December 1 there will be a staggered process to increase the capacity of massive events such as soccer games, concerts and classes, until reaching 100% in March 2022.

