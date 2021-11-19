Friday 19 November 2021
type here...
Search

Global remittances will grow 7.3% this year boosted by Latin America

According to the World Bank, Mexico is the Latin American country that will receive the most remittances, about US$53 billion this year, which represents 42% of the total for the region.

ReportsWorld
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Carlos Alvarado rules out postponing reopening process due to brakes on QR code

QCOSTARICA - The Government rules out postponing the process...
Read more

Global remittances will grow 7.3% this year boosted by Latin America

Q REPORTS (EFE) Global migrant remittances to developing countries...
Read more

El Salvador removes covid restrictions for travelers entering the country

Q24N (EFE) The Directorate of Migration and Foreigners announced...
Read more

Panama on the verge of regulating the law on the legal use of cannabis

Q24N (EFE) Carlos Ossa has been illegally introducing to...
Read more

Food and cosmetic companies will be able to register their products in one day

QCOSTARICA - Thanks to a decree signed this Wednesday,...
Read more

Long lines at San Jose airport at start of high season normal

QCOSTARICA - Year after year it is the same....
Read more

Freedom: Mayors accused of corruption leave jail

QCOSTARICA - The six mayors accused of corruption in...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Q REPORTS (EFE) Global migrant remittances to developing countries will grow 7.3% this year, reaching us$589 Billion dollars, driven by the rise of 21.6% in sends destined for Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the latest forecasts. of the World Bank (WB).

According to the World Bank, Mexico is the Latin American country that will receive the most remittances, about US$53 billion this year, which represents 42% of the total for the region.

The five countries that will receive the most remittances this year are India, China, Mexico, the Philippines and Egypt.

The robust rebound forecast for this year comes after the 1.7% decline in 2020, amid the global recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

“Migrant remittance flows have largely complemented government cash transfers in support of families that suffered hardships during the crisis,” said Michal Rutkowski, director of Social Protection and Employment at the World Bank, in a statement.

For this reason, Rutkowski stressed that “facilitating these shipments to offer relief from household budget difficulties should be a key component of government policies.”

For the second year in a row, the WB report pointed out, migrant remittances will exceed the sum of foreign direct investment and international development assistance to these countries, with the exception of China.

The cost of remittances continued to rise, with an average of 6.4% of the amount, something that the international organization considers “too high”.

Contributing causes to the sharp rise in remittances include migrants’ ‘determination’ to support their families in times of need, as well as economic recovery in Europe and the US based on aggressive fiscal stimulus programs and employment protection.

By region, Latin America and the Caribbean is the one that is expected to register the greatest boom, with an increase of 21.6% compared to last year; followed by the Middle East and North Africa, with an increase of 9.7%; and South Asia, with 8%.

- Advertisement -

In the region, Mexico will receive the most remittances, about US$53 billion this year, which represents 42% of the total for the region.

The World Bank indicated that a “significant” factor in the increase in Latin America is found in “the increase in the number of migrants in transit in Mexico, and in the remittances, they receive from abroad to defray their living and travel costs.”

Something similar occurs in Guatemala and Colombia, as well as Egypt and Morocco, transit areas for African and Middle Eastern migrants.

The importance of remittances is reflected in its strong weight in the economies of several Latin American and Caribbean countries, where it is around 20% of gross domestic product: such as Honduras (26.6%), El Salvador (26.2%), Jamaica (23.6%) and Guatemala (18%).

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleEl Salvador removes covid restrictions for travelers entering the country
Next articleCarlos Alvarado rules out postponing reopening process due to brakes on QR code
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Femicides drop in Mexico

Q24N - Femicides in Mexico dropped 63% n September compared to...
Read more

Costa Rica, only country in CA that charges a tax on the current market value

QCOSTARICA -Panama, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua charge the Marchamo -...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

A Sunday without money, Let’s see planes at the airport

QCOSTARICA - As the Central Valley enters the dry...
Trends

1win review in India

The bookmaker has a good line of events and...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.