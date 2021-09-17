CCSS activates ‘vacunatón’ against covid-19

QCOSTARICA – Starting this Friday, and for 10 days, the health areas and hospitals of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), throughout the country, will apply the first doses of the vaccine against covid-19 in extended hours.

All vaccination centers will work Monday through Friday from 8 am to 7 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 8 pm, between September 17 and 26.

This strategy, called “Vacunatón” (vaccination marathon), aims to increase the coverage of first inoculations. The goal is to apply 500,000 doses in people over 18 years of age.

For this campaign, the Caja will apply the AstraZeneca vaccine. Those between 12 and 17 years of age can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“Vaccines save lives and at this time when we are facing the highest peak of cases and the highest of hospitalizations due to covid-19 of the entire pandemic, it is vital to vaccinate as many people as possible in these ten days in the manner faster and more efficient,” commented Mario Ruiz, CCSS medical manager.

Ruiz recalled that people can receive this first injection in any vaccination, without having to belong to their area of ​​assignment. No appointment is required and will be administered as the interested parties arrive.

The administration of second doses will continue throughout the country according to the scheduled dates.

This second application will be made at the same location where the first was placed and according to the appointment indicated.

If the person needs to apply it in another health center, they must coordinate in advance with the health center so that they can schedule and have their dose available. If the drug is not available at the health facility, the closest possible vaccination date will be assigned.

This new massive vaccination day opens the doors to people who, due to their work or domestic occupations, had not been able to previously.

Hours before, President Carlos Alvarado, said that previously the days had not been extended to these hours due to lack of vaccines, but the most recent donations already allow it.

“Today anyone over 18 can get vaccinated,” said the president.

The president also referred to migrants: “With your document, your refugee card, your passport, whatever documents your residence. They have to get vaccinated”.

La Caja reported this Tuesday that there are 3,144,786 people (60.91%) have at least one dose, and 1,727,299(33.46%) have both doses. In total, 4,872,085 doses have been applied from the first dose applied on December 24, 2020.

