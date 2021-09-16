Thursday 16 September 2021
MOPT eliminates driver re-education for points accumulated in license for violating vehicle restriction

People who were sanctioned will no longer have an impediment to renew their driver's license or have take a driver re-education course

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Drivers who were sanctioned for violating the health vehicle restriction last year no longer accumulate points on their license.

This measure applies to drivers sanctioned before November 20, 2020, since as of that date the accumulation of points was eliminated, only the monetary fine remains.

With this decision, the 29,128 drivers who would have to attend a driver re-education course to be able to renew their license due to the accumulation of points, will not longer face that problem.

In addition, those drivers who have had their licenses suspended for that reason will have their licenses reinstated.

No course

So, it will now no longer be necessary to take the driver re-education course due to the accumulation of points for violating the vehicular restrictions. The re-education court is still mandatory for the accumulation of points for other violations.

Vehicle restrictions will start at 9 pm from Saturday, odds and evens back for the weekend

In the case of those who have enrolled in a road re-education course, they will be notified that they no longer have to appear.

Meanwhile, drivers who had already paid for the re-education course and now benefited from the reversion of points can apply for a refund here: https://www.csv.go.cr/solicitud-de-devolucion-de-dinero, indicating the IBAN account number where the refund will be issued.

Forms have to be filled, scanned and submitted with information as legal name, cedula (residency card in the case of a foreigner) and proof of payment, all within one year of having made the payment.

As mentioned before, the monetary fine for violating the nighttime vehicle restrictions for all vehicles, save the exemptions, is ¢107,768 (about ¢110,000 when including costs).

Last October, a reform of the traffic law eliminated the 6 points accumulation and seizure of license plates and/or vehicles for violating the vehicle restrictions.

Previous articleCosta Rica celebrated its 200th!
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

