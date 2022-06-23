CCSS announced that it entered the final stage of review and analysis of computer equipment

QCOSTARICA – The Department of Information and Communication Technologies (DTIC) of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) announced that it is in the final stage of reviewing and analyzing the computer equipment.

According to the institution, 99.57% of computers and 99.75% of servers have already been verified.

In addition, of 39,212 computers checked, 10,441 were infected and 28,771 already had the Microclaudia program installed.

Similarly, of the 1,191 servers reviewed, 811 were infected and 380 have already been cleaned.

