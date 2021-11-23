CCSS on “the hunt for the coronavirus” with screening campaigns at strategic sites

Covid-19 detection sessions are held in order to detect the presence of the disease early and prevent further outbreaks

QCOSTARICA – Many months have passed since the massive tests to detect COVID-19 stopped being announced, however, it does not mean that they stopped being carried out.

Officials from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) continue their work to identify sites prone to outbreaks of the disease due to the characteristics of their inhabitants.

These are not large campaigns such as those seen in the middle of 2020 in Pavas or Alajuelita, they are rather strategic points wherein a case-by-case basis, the virus could spread more quickly.

In fact, there are five types of points that are monitored more closely: long-stay centers, institutions (especially where there is a greater concentration of personnel), industries, cuarterías (rooming houses), and areas identified as “silent”. The latter are regions in which it is expected to find a certain number of cases and, however, they are not reflected in the numbers of the Ministry of Health, or their number is much lower.

“The objective is to identify early cases that have not been able to access the services to perform laboratory tests (of the PCR type) in order to identify the presence of covid-19 early and be able to establish control and prevention measures that limit transmissibility of the virus,” he Caja’s Epidemiology Area said through its press office.

“The epidemiology team in each region constantly monitors the behavior of the virus based on different factors. Not only the number of infections is measured, but also the vaccination levels, the concentration of the people and how many inhabitants have already had the disease, among other aspects,” the message continued.

Since the beginning of October, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to covid-19 in Costa Rica has been declining.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health, released this Monday afternoon, reported 71 new infections, with 279 people hospitalized, of them, 116 in intensive care.

In the last three days, in addition, the average number of deaths was four every 24 hours.

