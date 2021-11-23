Meet the six women who will lead the municipalities affected by the “Diamante”case

The women served as first deputy mayors within the mixed formula established by legislation to promote the participation of women in political advocacy

QCOSTARICA – Following the six month suspension of the mayors of San José, Alajuela, Cartago, Escazú, San Carlos and Osa, the main precautionary measure imposed by the Criminal Court of Finance and Public Function, for their alleged involvement in the Diamante case, on Monday, the six local governments will be led by women, officially.

In fact, these six women had already been at the head of their municipal governments since November 15, the day that Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) and Fiscalia (prosecutors) office ran a series of raids, to collect evidence and detain the mayors.

The new leaders served as first deputy mayors, within the mixed formula established by legislation to promote the participation of women in political advocacy.

And, in the absence of the titular figure – the mayor, on account of the judicial process they were being submitted two, spending the first two nights following their detention in the courthouse jail cells, followed up by the suspension order, the Municipal Code establishes that they are the deputy mayors that will elevate to mayor.

They are Paula Vargas Ramírez, in San José; Sofía González Barquero, in Alajuela; Silvia Alvarado Martínez, in Cartago; Karol Tatiana Matamoros Corrales, in Escazú; Karol Cristina Salas Vargas; San Carlos and Yanina Chaverri Rosales, in Osa.

Although they are aware that they have the great challenge of making communities believe in local governments again, they are sure that with hard work and the mystique and commitment of municipal staff, it can be achieved.

The six women, whose profiles are listed below, have in common experience in municipal issues and commitment to social causes in their communities.

1. Paula Vargas Ramírez, San José

Degree in Communication and Marketing

Bachelor of Science in Preschool Education

Preschool Teacher

Parliamentary Advisor

2. Sofía González Barquero, Alajuela

Lawyer and Notary

Psychologist

Specialized in Alternative Conflict Resolution

Director of Social Defense





3. Silvia Alvarado Martínez, Cartago

Degree in international business

She studied International Relations

She worked for multinational and local companies

She integrates youth movements oriented in social work and communalism





Karol Tatiana Matamoros Corrales, Escazú

Lawyer and Notary

Focus on Municipal Law and Public Law

Specialist in notarial and registry real estate law

Environmental Management Specialist





Karol Salas Vargas, San Carlos

Financial Administrative Assistant

Law student

Former bank official

Is a member of the San Carlos Movement for Children and Youth





Yanina Chaverri Rosales, Osa

From Facebook

Law student

Deputy Mayor for three terms

In charge of the social area of ​​the canton

Member of the Cantonal Council of Institutional Coordinator



