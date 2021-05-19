Wednesday 19 May 2021
CCSS reports application of 1.2 million vaccines against covid-19

As of Monday, May 17, 530,018 people had the two doses of the protection scheme, while 191,864 were waiting for a second injection

by Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported Monday that its teams throughout the country have already applied 1,251,900 doses of vaccines against covid-19.

By vaccination week

According to data from the Integrated Vaccine System (SIVA) as at Monday, May 17, 530,018 people had already received the two doses of the protection scheme, while 191,864 already had the first injection and were waiting for the second.

Included here are citizens who have received the drug from Pfizer-BioNTech, the majority, as well the small group from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

BY age group

In the group made up of people over 58 years of age and over (group 2) 1,013,484 doses have been applied.

Mario Ruiz Cubillo, medical manager of the Caja, highlighted that the efforts of the vaccination teams have allowed the vaccine application rate to exceed the proposed goal.

Complete details on the CCSS vaccination progress can be found here.

