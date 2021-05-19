Frances added Costa Rica to Quarantine On Arrival List

QCOSTARICA – France has added Costa Rica, in addition to Colombia, Bahrain and Uruguay to the list of countries from which arrivals must enter a mandatory 10-day quarantine, from May 16.

The four countries were added to the existing list of 12 countries from which arrivals must quarantine for 10 days, due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in those countries, confirmed the Prime Minister’s office Matignon on Friday, May 14.

The full list of 16 nations also includes Brazil, India, South Africa, Argentina, Chile, and Turkey.

A statement from Matignon read: “While the epidemic situation is improving nationally, the spread of the virus in certain countries, especially of certain variants of interest that we fear could be more contagious or for which the vaccines are less effective, require us to enforce control measures for arrivals from these countries.”

Police have the authority to perform random checks on quarantine addresses to check that arrivals are self-isolating as required, and breaches of the rule can be punished by fines of €1,000-1,500 (US$1,200 to US$1,800 or ¢752,000 to ¢1.01 million colones).

France is still limiting arrivals into the country, and not just from the countries on the mandatory quarantine list with testing before departure required for travelers to the country.

The France Diplomacy website says: Arrivals from Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates; and from 16 May, Bahrein, Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay

If you are in one of these countries, you can only enter France (including French overseas territories) if you have pressing grounds for travel. You must comply with health check measures to enter France (PCR test and sworn declaration). You will be subject to a compulsory 10-day quarantine.

Air France offers direct flights to and from the Juan Santamaria International – San Jose – airport, Costa Rica (SJO), and the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).