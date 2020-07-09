CCSS testing center at the border with Nicaragua shot at

(QCOSTARICA) The headquarters of the Phytosanitary service of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), at the Peñas Blancas border with Nicaragua was attacked on Wednesday night, while personnel carried out COVID-19 screening.

The event occurred at 6:48 pm when five officials from the health area of ​​La Cruz carried out the test for the new coronavirus on a trucker and several national and resident passers-by.

At that moment, a projectile went through a kitchen window of the building and bounced off the wall, without hitting any of those present. A cleaning officer, another from medical records, a nurse and two doctors were surprised by the strong detonation and the smell of gunpowder.

Although no worker was injured, they were subjected to an anxiety crisis due to the situation, according to the CCSS.

- paying the bills -

At this border point, the institution maintains COVID-19 screening from 6 am to midnight, in two shifts.

Personnel from the National Emergency Commission (CNE) also work at this headquarters, but none were present at the time of the incident, their work is only during the day.

The Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) is investigating, presumed is that the attack was carried out by an organized criminal group.

The headquarters is located near the border line where illegal trade, prostitution, and human trafficking are common at night.

- paying the bills -