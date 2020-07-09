COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 350 new cases

(QCOSTARICA) Case records don’t last long. This Wednesday another 350 confirmed infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health, with this figure, the cumulative total of 5,836 affected people has been reached in the more than four months of the pandemic.

In these numbers, agricultural laborers and inhabitants of populous neighborhoods in the Central Valley, and, among the most recent, tenants of flophouses (cuarteriías) and now construction workers, have stood out in recent weeks.

Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, affirmed that there are 200 infections associated with the construction sector that have been detected in the last two weeks, which is why he called on businessmen and construction supervisors to ensure the application of preventive measures.

“So please verify that in the middle of the construction work all the protocols are followed. It is very sensitive and we have had a number of cases that exceed 200 in the last two weeks, they are not just direct cases, but the exposures they at the community level,” he said.

The number of hospitalized on Wednesday reached 117, of which 11 in intensive care.

Two deaths, numbers 24 and 25, were recorded on Wednesday.

A mid-day the death of a 61-year-old Costa Rican man was reported. The man suffered from advanced liver disease, smoking and associated immunosuppression status, that is, with a weakened immune system.

Wednesday night, the Ministry of Health reported the death number 25 of a COVID-19 patient, a 79-year-old Costa Rican man, a resident of the province of Alajuela, in addition to age had a risk factor for COVID-19, had a history of stroke.

By gender, the total deaths are 15 men and 10 women; by age, the range is from 26 to 92 years.