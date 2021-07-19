Monday 19 July 2021
CCSS will walk-in vaccinations for people 30 years of age and older, with or without risk factors

Hospitals and health areas activate contingency plans this week due to a decrease in the influx of people over 40 years of age

by Rico
0

QCOSTARICA – Given the reduction in the influx of people aged 40 to 57, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) authorized health centers to vaccinate against covid-19 those 30 years of age or older, with or without risk factors.

Some lined up as early 2 am this Monday morning, in Santa Ana, to get vaccinated. Photo Qcostarica

The announcement was made Monday morning by Leandra Abarca Gómez, the Caja’s Epidemiological Surveillance official, in a press release, in which she reiterated that the vaccination teams activated contingency plans on Monday to take advantage of the doses.

These teams monitor the behavior of demand at each site, to determine operational changes in vaccination times, sites or ages.

The CCSS has posted updated information at www.ccss.sa.cr/vacunacion where you can download the agenda for each health center.

People should be aware of the social networks of hospitals, Ebáis or points where they want to be vaccinated, as changes are constantly being made.

For example, in Santa Ana, they distributed 1,000 “fichas” starting at 7:30 am, with the first vaccination appointments starting at 9:00 am.

1,000 people got their “ficha” this Monday morning in the Santa Ana center park, to be vaccinated later in the day at the EMAI. Photo Qcostarica

Similar was in many of the health areas around the Greater Metropolitan Area of San Jose (GAM), people lining up as early as 2:00 am to ensure themselves of an appointment to be vaccinated the same day.

The mass vaccination will continue daily to Sunday, July 25, to apply the 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the United States. The donated vaccines arrived last Wednesday (July 14), with mass vaccination beginning Friday morning.

While for this Monday, vaccination was restricted to those 40 years of age and over, with or without risk factors, starting tomorrow morning, it will include anyone 30 years of age and over, with or without risk factors.

 

 

