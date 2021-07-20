Tuesday 20 July 2021
Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 20: plates 3 & 4 CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – Today, Tuesday, July 20, the two plates not circulating. For today, license plates ending in 3 & 4 cannot circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

The following is the official program on the restrictions.

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Look for the exception letter “Carta de excepción para restricción vehicular“.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

 

