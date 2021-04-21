Wednesday 21 April 2021
CDC recommends US citizens travel fully vaccinated to Costa Rica

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) raised the alert about Covid-19 in Costa Rica to the maximum category.

This means that the probability of getting Covid-19 in our country is very high and all Americans should avoid traveling to Costa Rica, warns the CDC.

The CDC places Costa Rica in the “Level 4: Very high level of COVID-19: Travelers should avoid all travel to these destinations”.

If the trip is urgent, the recommendation is that citizens have been fully vaccinated against the virus and strictly follow health protocols when arriving in the country.

“If you must travel to Costa Rica, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travelers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands,” reads the CDC warning.

The risk of contagion is high due to the multiple variants that circulate in the national territory, the CDC points out.

Costa Rica does NOT require to get tested to enter the country; it does require completing the Health Pass form and covid travel insurance that covers medical expenses and lodging.

For travel to the United States by air, ALL passengers, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result (PCR or Antigen) no more than 3 days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months before they board a flight to the United States.

 

 

