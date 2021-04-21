March the most active month in tourists arrivals since borders were opened

QCOSTARICA – With 89,263 international arrivals, March became the month with the best tourist visitation to Costa Rica since the gradual reopening of the air border last August.

The last time the country had such a positive number of travelers on all routes was in March 2020, when the Covid-19 health crisis began and the borders were closed for almost five months.

- Advertisement -

Of the total international arrivals last month, 66,505 came from North America (74.5%), divided as follows: 62,370 from the United States, 2,706 from Mexico, and 1,429 from Canada, according to data from the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service and analyzed by the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – tourism board.

14,183 tourists also arrived from Europe, 3,382 from Central America, 3,881 from South America and 284 from the Caribbean.

“These are very encouraging numbers considering the world situation and the difficulties facing the recovery of the tourism sector; Precisely to preserve these numbers and make them grow, it is essential to adhere to health protocols; that is the way to protect the progress of the reactivation of the tourism industry and with it the country,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

In January 2021, 62,200 tourists entered through all the routes, and in February 55,252 did.

- Advertisement -

The average monthly arrivals to the country before the pandemic was close to 250,000 tourists.