Central Valley and Guanacaste say goodbye to the rainy season

The rainy season will continue in the South and Central Pacific for the rest of the month and into December for the Northern zone and Caribbean

QCOSTARICA – The Central Valley and the North Pacific will officially say goodbye to the rainy season in the coming days, reported this Wednesday the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

This week, Guanacaste will start the dry season, while the center of the country is in a transition period until next week.

In the case of the Pacific Central and South, they will maintain their rainy conditions, at least, during the remainder of November, with an expected outlook for the dry season starting in December.

The Northern Zone and the Caribbean will be the last regions to transition from the rainy to dry season, according to the IMN forecast, the rains will continue into December.

The IMN national forecast for November, December and January, in general terms, the weather will have an intermittent behavior associated with the La Niña phenomenon. One or two downpours will occur, but it will not be normal.

The dry season, mid-November to mid-May is considered summer by Costa Ricans. March and April are the driest months throughout the country.

