Six manufacturers agree to end fossil-burning car production by 2035

QCOSTARICA – Six major automakers have agreed to stop producing fossil-burning cars by 2035. They are part of a global alliance that was signed the week at the COP26 climate summit, held in Glasgow.

The commitment was also assumed by 30 countries, but some of the main car producers were left out.

Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover and BYD are the manufacturers that joined the effort, the international press reported.

In turn, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, the Netherlands, Austria, Norway, Chile and Denmark, stand out among the signatory countries.

The big absentees are the US, China, Germany and France.

Both states and producers have pledged to work toward zero-emission of all new car and truck sales by 2035 in major markets.

About 20% of global greenhouse emissions are generated by the transport sector and almost 90% of these correspond to road traffic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

