Chancellor will represent Costa Rica at the coronation of Charles III

King Charles III's Coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London. During the ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.

QCOSTAIRCA – Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister, Arnoldo André, will represent the country at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of England, the Costa Rican Government reported this Wednesday.

André will be present on May 6 at that official act together with his partner, Adriana Jiménez, as well as staff from the Costa Rican diplomatic headquarters in London.

The Foreign Ministry detailed in a statement that André will hold some bilateral meetings and then will travel to Vienna, Austria, where he will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of that country, Alexander Schallenberg, to “review issues on the bilateral agenda.”

The Costa Rican Foreign Minister also has appointments scheduled at multilateral organizations such as the Preparatory Commission for the Prohibition of Nuclear Tests and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

After his activities in Vienna, André will travel to Antigua, Guatemala, where on May 11 he will participate in the Council of Ministers of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), and on May 12 at the IX Summit of Heads of State and Government of ACS member countries.

