United States issues an alert to tourists due to the outbreak of Malaria

QCOSTARICA – The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel alert for its population due to the malaria outbreak that has hit the Huetar Caribbean Region in recent weeks.

Issued on April 17, 2023, the alert “Malaria in Costa Rica” is a Level 2, Practice Enhanced Precautions which recommends that tourists apply precautionary practices to prevent getting sick.

“There is currently an outbreak of Plasmodium falciparum malaria in the province of Limón, Costa Rica. There is also malaria transmission in Alajuela Province.

“If you are traveling to Limón or Alajuela Province, you should speak to your healthcare professional about how to prevent mosquito bites and which antimalarial drug is best for you. You should start taking antimalarial drugs prior to travel.

“Seek medical care if you develop fever, chills, sweats, headache, vomiting, or body aches. Malaria is a medical emergency, and appropriate treatment should not be delayed.

See here the full details of the CDC alert

Currently, Costa Rcia’s Ministry of Health reports a total of 139 cases of malaria in the Huetar Caribbean Region.

