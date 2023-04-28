Friday 28 April 2023
type here...
Search

United States issues an alert to tourists due to the outbreak of Malaria

There is currently an outbreak of Plasmodium falciparum malaria in the province of Limón, Costa Rica. There is also malaria transmission in Alajuela Province

NationalThe Third Column
Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
CDC map
Paying the bills

Latest

United States issues an alert to tourists due to the outbreak of Malaria

QCOSTARICA - The United States Center for Disease Control...
Read more

Chancellor will represent Costa Rica at the coronation of Charles III

QCOSTAIRCA - Costa Rica's Foreign Minister, Arnoldo André, will...
Read more

Latin America produces 13% of all food in the world

Q24N (La Estrella) In order to solve some challenges...
Read more

Adios to the ‘stickers’, Costa Rica will aim for the digital Marchamo

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica gave the...
Read more

Costa Ricans place insecurity above problems of costs living and unemployment

QCOSTARICA - Insecurity and criminality top the country's biggest...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Hanna Gabriels looks to settle the score in rematch against GOAT Claressa Shields

One of the boxing events of the year is...
Read more

Comparisons Between Keno vs Bingo vs Slingo

There are many online casino-based games to enjoy, and...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢540.38 Buy

¢547.27 Sell

28 April 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel alert for its population due to the malaria outbreak that has hit the Huetar Caribbean Region in recent weeks.

Issued on April 17, 2023, the alert “Malaria in Costa Rica” is a Level 2, Practice Enhanced Precautions which recommends that tourists apply precautionary practices to prevent getting sick.

“There is currently an outbreak of Plasmodium falciparum malaria in the province of Limón, Costa Rica. There is also malaria transmission in Alajuela Province.

CDC map
- Advertisement -

“If you are traveling to Limón or Alajuela Province, you should speak to your healthcare professional about how to prevent mosquito bites and which antimalarial drug is best for you. You should start taking antimalarial drugs prior to travel.

“Seek medical care if you develop fever, chills, sweats, headache, vomiting, or body aches. Malaria is a medical emergency, and appropriate treatment should not be delayed.

See here the full details of the CDC alert

Currently, Costa Rcia’s Ministry of Health reports a total of 139 cases of malaria in the Huetar Caribbean Region.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleChancellor will represent Costa Rica at the coronation of Charles III
Avatar photo
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

“It Breaks My Heart”: Costa Rica’s Coffee Communities Challenged by Climate Change

For Diana Vargas Hernández, a daughter of coffee farmers in Puntarenas,...
Read more

Costa Rica lost 16.2% of competitiveness due to the drop in the dollar exchange

QCOSTARICA - The loss of competitiveness is evident during the last...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Latin America

Latin America produces 13% of all food in the world

Q24N (La Estrella) In order to solve some challenges...
Politics

CIEP-UCR survey: Popularity of President Chaves Drops 20%

QCOSTARICA (Semanario Universidad) As President Rodrigo Chaves reaches one...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: