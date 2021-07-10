Change in vehicle restriction: only two plates cannot circulate per day from Monday

QCOSTARICA – As of next Monday, July 12, only two plates will not be able to transit per day due to the changes announced this Friday for the sanitary vehicle restriction.

The measure will continue from July 12 to 25.

- Advertisement -

After that two-week period, we will resume the current dynamics of alternate circulation of vehicles with even and odd plates.

This will also last for two weeks, between July 26 and August 8.

Meanwhile, on Saturdays and Sundays, the measure of allowing the circulation of even numbers one day and odd the other will continue.

Throughout that four-week period, the nighttime vehicle restriction schedule will remain Monday through Sunday from 9 pm to 5 am.

- Advertisement -

The well-known exemptions continue to apply for the daytime and nighttime restrictions, with one major change, the circulation dedicated to the transfer of students to public and private educational centers, during daytime and nighttime hours, will be allowed. For that exemptions, it is mandatory to carry the respective letter issued by the school.

The fine for violating the vehicular restrictions continues at ¢107,000 plus costs.

The information was released on Friday, first to business representatives in a meeting with the Executive Branch, and then at a press conference.

Alexánder Solís, president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE) said that they are aware of the impact that the restriction implies in the commercial sector and that is why they remain in talks with businessmen.

Vehicles that CANNOT circulate between Monday, July 12 and Sunday, July 25:

Monday, July 12: plates ending in 1 and 2.

Tuesday, July 13: plates ending in 3 and 4.

Wednesday, July 14: plates ending in 5 and 6.

Thursday, July 15: plates ending in 7 and 8.

Friday, July 16: plates ending in 9 and 0.

Saturday, July 17: plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8

Sunday, July 18: plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9

Monday, July 19: plates ending in 1 and 2.

Tuesday, July 20: plates ending in 3 and 4.

Wednesday, July 21: plates ending in 5 and 6.

Thursday, July 22: plates ending in 7 and 8.

Friday, July 23: plates ending in 9 and 0.

Saturday, July 24: plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9

Sunday, July 25: plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8

Weeks from Monday, July 26 to Sunday, August 8, alternating even and odds CAN circulate:

Monday, July 26: evens can circulate (0, 2, 4, 6, 8)

Tuesday, July 27: odds can circulate (1, 3, 5, 7, 9)

Wednesday, July 28: evens can circulate (0, 2, 4, 6, 8)

Thursday, July 29: odds can circulate (1, 3, 5, 7, 9)

Friday, July 30: evens can circulate (0, 2, 4, 6, 8)

Saturday, July 31: odds can circulate (1, 3, 5, 7, 9)

Sunday, August 1: evens can circulate (0, 2, 4, 6, 8)

Monday, August 2: odds can circulate (1, 3, 5, 7, 9)

Tuesday, August 3: evens can circulate (0, 2, 4, 6, 8)

Wednesday, August 4: odds can circulate (1, 3, 5, 7, 9)

Thursday, August 5: evens can circulate(0, 2, 4, 6, 8)

Friday, August 6: odds can circulate (1, 3, 5, 7, 9)

Saturday, August 7: evens can circulate (0, 2, 4, 6, 8)

Sunday, August 8: odds can circulate (1, 3, 5, 7, 9)

- Advertisement -

The vehicle restrictions continue to be a measure by the government to mitigate infections and hospital saturation due to the imminent entry into Costa Rica of the delta variant of the new coronavirus, which is more transmissible.

“In recent weeks we have seen a very slow, very discreet reduction in cases. We are seeing reductions, on average, of 300 cases between one week and the next, and that still keeps us far from the maximum threshold we had in 2020 when we reached 100% of the optimal care capacity of patients in intensive care units.

“Also in intensive care units, this reduction in stay remains discreet and we are faced with new variants of the virus. With the decrease in cases, we have a change in the perception of risk, we feel from the community that cases are decreasing and that can give us a break, but we have to be very careful,” said Solís on Friday.

New and extended measures

A planned change from July 12 to 25 is the expansion of the face-to-face capacity for academic, business and worship activities to a maximum of 300 people. Currently, the maximum is of 150 people.

For social events, the capacity allowed during that period will increase from 30 people at present to 75, provided that the place allows a distance of 1.8 meters between the participants.

However, there are a series of limitations that will remain unadjusted between July 12 and August 8.

In the case of bars, the capacity continues to be limited to 25%, on the condition that the capacity is indicated on the site and thus can be verified by the authorities.

In hotels with 100 rooms or more, the allowed capacity is 75%.

In national parks the capacity remains at 50%; With the exception of the Poás volcano, which already has a reduced capacity of 50 people per shift due to the eruption alert.

Beaches continue to remain open between 5:00 am and 6:00 pm

Find the “official” information on the restrictions and exemptions here