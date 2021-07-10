Saturday 10 July 2021
Parents may use a vehicle to take their children to school, with proof

Drivers must show a letter issued by the school or college, a student's photo ID or registration document

by Rico
5

QCOSTARICA – Parents and guardians of students may take and pick up their children from schools, even if they have vehicle restrictions on that day. The condition is to carry proof.

Drivers must carry proof: a letter from the school or the school card with the student’s photograph or the registration document.

This was announced on Friday, after announcing the changes in vehicle restriction measures that begin on Monday, July 12.

Find the “official” information on the restrictions and exemptions here

“Since the school year begins again, an exception has been included that would be for transfer to public or private schools. This is because there is a significant percentage of families that move their children in vehicles to schools,” said the president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alexánder Solís.

In the event that a traffic officer stops the vehicle, the driver must provide at least one of those documents, to avoid a fine of ¢107,000 for violating the sanitary restriction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article
