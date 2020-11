Pressure on the exchange dollar rate does not give way: November started on the rise.



The dollar exchange this November 4, 2020, is ¢607.11 for the buy and ¢614.55 for the sell, set by the Central Bank.

At the banks, the dollar exchange is ¢600 – ¢606 for the buy and ¢618 – ¢619 for the sell.