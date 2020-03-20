Check With Your Airline Before Heading To The Airport For Flights To and From Costa Rica

From March 18 to April 12 only Costa Rican citizens and legal residents can travel to the airport

Travelers with flights to or from Costa Rica are being asked by the airlines to review and, if necessary, adjust their itineraries, in the face of the national emergency due to the coronavirus covid-19.

From March 18 to April 12 only Costa Rican citizens and legal residents can travel to Costa Rica by air, land or sea. However, anyone can leave.

Airlines have been cutting back on flights to and from Costa Rica, thus it is important to check with the airline before heading off to the airport.

Here is an airline operation update at SJO from our friends at AviacionCR:

Aeroméxico – all flights suspended until April 12

Air Panama – all flights suspended until April 2

Air Transat – March 22 flight suspended

Alaska Airlines – all flights suspended from March 22 until April 12

Albatros – all flights suspended until April 17

Air Canada – no cancellations

Air France – all flights suspended from March 22 until April 12

American Airlines – all flights suspended from March 26 until May, dates to be defined

Avianca – flights to Panama City and Bogota will be suspended on March 22*

British Airways – flights to London suspended

Condor – all flights suspended until April 16

Copa – flights to Panama City and Bogota will be suspended on March 22*

Delta – reduced flights

Iberia – flights to Madrid suspended

Interjet – no cancellations

Jetblue – all flights suspended until April 12

KLM – all flights suspended from March 22 until April 12

LATAM – all flights suspended until April 12

Lufthansa – all flights suspended from March 22 until April 13

Southwest – all flights suspended from March 23 until April 12

Spirit – No cancellations

United – all flights suspended from March 26 until April 4

Volaris – suspends flights to Guatemala and El Salvador, will continue flights to Mexico

Westjet – March 21 flight suspended

* Panama and Colombia have suspended all flights into and out of their countries starting at midnight March 22 for a period of 30 days.

The above is NOT a complete list and information is subject to change after publication.

Check with your airline or the SJO Airport or Liberia (LIR) airport websites