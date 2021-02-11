Chepito, the oldest Tico in the country, gets his second dose of the covid vaccine

QCOSTARICA – José Uriel Delgado Corrales, better known as Chepito and who is the oldest Costa Rica (Tico) at 120 years old, got his second dose of the covid-19 vaccine and in a few weeks will already be immunized against the disease.

Chepito, a resident at the Hogar de Ancianos de Piedades de Santa Ana (Santa Ana Home for the Elderly in Piedades), along with 22 other seniors at the center received the second dose on Tuesday, February 9.

Kathleen Barquero, a nurse at Coopesana R. L., from the Santa Ana health area, said “We have been in contact with mother Inés to see his (Chepito’s) evolution and that of the other seniors. Everything has gone smoothly and all in very good health, there have been no side effects.”

Two residents, the Jiménez brothers, who also got their second dose, said that they had no complications after receiving the first dose, so they hope it will be the same with this second.

“I saw some who said that their arm hurt, but I did not get anything on my skin and I did not experience any discomfort. I’m scared with Chepito because he assimilates it very well,” said Rónald Jiménez, 59 years old.

His brother Edwin, 74, says he feels much calmer after having the second dose already.

“It is a great advantage because it means that I still have defenses to avoid getting sick,” he said.

On Tuesday, Coopesana also applied the second vaccine in the long-stay home of Villa Esperanza and to several health officials.

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported that between December 24, 2020, and February 5, 2021, 75,113 vaccines against the coronavirus were applied.

According to data from the Vaccine Information System (SIVA), of the 75,113, 46,750 correspond to first doses and 28,363 to second doses, that is, people who already have the complete vaccination scheme.

With these results, Costa Rica achieves a national vaccination rate of 1.45 per 100 inhabitants.

63,775 of the doses have been applied to health workers and officials of emergency bodies and 11,338 in seniors in long-stay homes, as well as workers of those centers.

The vaccine is already reaching all regions of the country and it is expected that next week deliveries of the Pfizer vaccines will be reactivated, to move faster with the vaccination process.