Chevrolet installs its first charger for electric cars at its headquarters in Ayarco

QCOSTARICA – With more than 1,600 electric cars of various brands circulating in the country and Chevrolet’s new proposal for the second half of the year of its first electric model in Costa Rica, the brand has begun the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles in its outlets.

Chevrolet joins the promotion of Movilidad Eléctrica en Costa Rica (Electric Mobility in Costa Rica) and in the region, therefore, from the beginning of the branch project in Lomas de Ayarco, on the east side of San Jose, the basis for installing a charger for electric vehicles was included.

- Advertisement -

“Chevrolet has been innovating, it is for this reason that we wanted to anticipate and in turn, prepare our existing and future customers to become familiar with electric mobility that is coming for the second half of the year.

“At Chevrolet we want to contribute to the environment and be sustainable with products and services that contribute to climate change such as zero emissions, zero collisions, and this is part of the new adaptation process,” commented Asly Anchia, Chevrolet Regional Marketing Manager.

The charging stations are homologated to the standards of connectors for electric vehicles used in the country, which are also used in the United States and Europe, so that all vehicles that have the standard connector SAE J1772 or CCS1 can be connected

Read also: ICE to start charging at fast-charging stations for electric cars

- Advertisement -

Chevrolet charging stations will be installed at all oqf its branches throughout the current year.