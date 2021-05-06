Thursday 6 May 2021
type here...
Electric VehiclesHQ

Chevrolet installs its first charger for electric cars at its headquarters in Ayarco

by Rico
9

QCOSTARICA – With more than 1,600 electric cars of various brands circulating in the country and Chevrolet’s new proposal for the second half of the year of its first electric model in Costa Rica, the brand has begun the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles in its outlets.

Chevrolet joins the promotion of Movilidad Eléctrica en Costa Rica (Electric Mobility in Costa Rica) and in the region, therefore, from the beginning of the branch project in Lomas de Ayarco, on the east side of San Jose, the basis for installing a charger for electric vehicles was included.

- Advertisement -

“Chevrolet has been innovating, it is for this reason that we wanted to anticipate and in turn, prepare our existing and future customers to become familiar with electric mobility that is coming for the second half of the year.

“At Chevrolet we want to contribute to the environment and be sustainable with products and services that contribute to climate change such as zero emissions, zero collisions, and this is part of the new adaptation process,” commented Asly Anchia, Chevrolet Regional Marketing Manager.

The charging stations are homologated to the standards of connectors for electric vehicles used in the country, which are also used in the United States and Europe, so that all vehicles that have the standard connector SAE J1772 or CCS1 can be connected

Read also: ICE to start charging at fast-charging stations for electric cars

- Advertisement -

Chevrolet charging stations will be installed at all oqf its branches throughout the current year.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleBoeing boosts production capacity in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

ICE to start charging at fast-charging stations for electric cars

QCOSTARICA - The honeymoon of free charges at Instituto Costarricense de...
Read more

Tesla arrives in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - They are known for their electric propulsion system, but...
Read more

MOST READ

Caja will start vaccination against covid-19 of people with risk factors between 18 and 57 years old

Health

These are the business closings and the vehicle restriction for May

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - What are the new measures that apply next week and the rest of the month, to reduce the exponential growth in the...
Colombia

Colombia’s Protests Against President Duque Explained

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – Nineteen people have died and hundreds more have been injured in protests in Colombia against President Iván Duque Márquez’s tax bill, aimed...
Central Valley

Ruta 27 this Friday collapsed due to the number of vehicles heading to the Pacific

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Globalvía, the concessionaire of ruta 27 to Caldera, reported Friday at least three points of road collapse on the road due to...
Education

Schools and colleges will remain open because “they do not produce an increase in cases.”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Public and private schools will remain open despite the critical moment of the covid-19 pandemic facing the country. The decision, announced on Thursday...
National

Two people die every day in Costa Rica in traffic accidents

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Two people die, on average, every day in our country due to road accidents, collisions, or rollovers, according to a report from...
El Salvador

Salvadorans take to the streets to stop the start of the Bukele dictatorship

Q24N -
Q24N - The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced on Monday the possibility of continuing with the removal of officials, two days after...
Health

Down to to only 10 beds for ‘very critical’ covid patients

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Monday noon, May 3, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CSS) reported there were only ten free beds to receive Covid-19...
Colombia

Colombia: Riots leave at least 19 dead and more 800 injured in five days

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – The violence registered in different cities across Colombia during the last five days of massive protests against the controversial tax reform, has...
Health

What to watch for to be sure you get the vaccine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The moment has arrived to get the vaccine. With the apparent "irregular" vaccination in the health area of the Tres Rios made...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.