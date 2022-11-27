Sunday 27 November 2022
Children’s Hospital reported this week occupancy of up to 120% due to respiratory viruses

HealthThe Third Column
By Rico
Children's Hospital reported this week occupancy of up to 120% due to respiratory viruses

QCOSTARICA – The Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN) – National Children’s Hospital – reported this week an occupation of up to 120% due to severe acute respiratory infections.

For the last two weeks, the hospital has been registering children in the ER every day waiting for an intensive care bed.  Photo: CCSS/Facebook

According to Carlos Jiménez, deputy director of the HNN, two weeks have passed since the last increase in hospitalizations.

“Since last week, an increasing trend began, with an average occupancy of respiratory beds ranging between 90% and 100%. For this week, that occupation reached 110% and 120%, we say that between 70 and 82 patients remain hospitalized for respiratory viruses,” explained Jiménez.

According to HNN data, on Friday, November 25, 81 children are in hospital for respiratory virus, of which 19 are Intensive Care (ICU).

A normal occupation is around 67 patients, according to the Children’s Hospital.

“In the ICU a normal occupation is 12 beds, we now have between 19 and 22 beds occupied,” said Jiménez.

According to the daily occupancy report, every day this week children woke up in the Emergency Room (ER) on ventilation waiting for an intensive care bed.

