Costa Rica officially celebrated Thanksgiving Day for the first time

QCOSTARICA – For the first time and officially, Costa Rica celebrated Día de Acción de Gracias (Thanksgiving Day), following the publication of the respective Law that supports the commemoration of the American holiday.

The now Law Costa Rica was approved in March 2022 during the past Legislative Assembly, but it was not until November 9 that the approved law, Ley 10179, was published in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta.

From now on, the last Thursday of November of each year will be dedicated to commemorating Thanksgiving. But, it is not a holiday in Costa Rica.

“It will have the objective of strengthening family values, peaceful coexistence and attracting tourists who seek to commemorate that date outside their country,” the legislation states.

Former legislator Jonathan Prendas – who promoted this initiative – acknowledged that among the objectives of commemorating the day is the incentive to attract tourists.

Likewise, he pointed to the economic reactivation that it would generate due to family dinners or, at home or at a restaurant.

Thanksgiving Day was officially proclaimed in the United States by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, to be celebrated on the last Thursday of November.

The next holiday in Costa Rica is December 1, Día de la Abolición del Ejército (Day of the Abolition of the Army), although for this year the holiday will be moved to the next Monday, December 5.

The previous government approved Law 9875, to promote the reactivation of the tourism sector in Costa Rica, moving holidays to Mondays, during the years 2020 to 2024. Read more: 2022 paid holidays in Costa Rica

The last holiday of 2022 will be Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25.

