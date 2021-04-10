Saturday 10 April 2021
China is donating 150,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to El Salvador

Q24N – “I received a letter from [Chinese] President Xi Jinping, where he tells me that he will donate 150,000 vaccines against covid-19 to our country. These are in addition to the 2 million acquired from SINOVAC by our government,” Bukele said on Twitter on Sunday.

El Salvador started vaccinating its frontline medical workers on February 17 after receiving 20,000 Covishield vaccine doses from India. This first stage of the country’s mass vaccination campaign has now been completed and El Salvador is currently vaccinating the elderly, as well as police, emergency service workers, military personnel and teachers.

Last month, El Salvador received shipments of AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines under the COVAX international distribution initiative.

El Salvador’s Ministry of Public Health plans to inoculate 4.5 million of the country’s citizens.

